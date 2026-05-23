MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Will there be ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2? ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off future in focus amid Chad Feehan exit

News of Chad Feehan's exit has seen fans speculate whether there will be a second season of 'Dutton Ranch'
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler with Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Cover image credit: Paramount+ | Photo by Lauren Smith)
Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler with Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Cover image credit: Paramount+ | Photo by Lauren Smith)

'Dutton Ranch' is still in its early days, with three episodes out of the way. The nine-episode first season premiered on Paramount+ on May 15. However, there is no word on a potential second season. At the time of writing, the buzz has been on showrunner Chad Feehan will not return if there is a second instalment. The latter made headlines earlier for reportedly clashing on the set of the show with stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, who play Rip and Beth on the show, respectively.

An image of Ed Harris as Everett in 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
An image of Ed Harris as Everett in 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

Sources told Puck, which first reported the showrunner's Feehan's exit. Additionally, the outlet's insiders shared that 'Yellowstone' head honcho Taylor Sheridan wasn't happy with Feehan's work on the maiden season. Feehan previously worked with Sheridan and Paramount on the 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'. Producer Christina Alexandra Voros earlier weighed in on Feehan's departure. "I think Chad did an exceptional job building a world of adversaries for Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) to come up against in this new chapter of their lives," she told during her interview with ScreenRant. "Any speculation about a season 2 is beyond my knowledge. And I'm grateful to him and his team for creating a world for these characters to move into."

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image credit: Paramount+ | Photo by Lauren Smith)
Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image credit: Paramount+ | Photo by Lauren Smith)

It remains to be seen if 'Dutton Ranch' will be renewed for a second season. Speculations are rife that the Paramount+ series will have more seasons in the way considering the other shows, 'The Madison', 'Landman', 'Mayor of Kingstown', and 'Marshals' — all of which have been renewed for more chapters. It also remains to be seen who the new showrunner will be, replacing Feehan. It also remains to be seen which members of the cast will return. The official logline reads: As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together — far from the ghosts of Yellowstone — they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul." Starring alongside Hauser and Reilly are Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ed Harris, and Bening. 'Dutton Ranch', new episodes premiere Fridays on Paramount+.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Off Campus’ finally reveals who is leading Season 2: ‘She’s Hannah's best friend…’
TV

‘Off Campus’ finally reveals who is leading Season 2: ‘She’s Hannah's best friend…’

Showrunner Louisa Levy teased what to expect from an already greenlit Season 2, and how Hannah's best friend takes centerstage
3 hours ago
Will there be ‘Fire Country’ Season 5? Max Thieriot dishes on major time jump after finale
TV

Will there be ‘Fire Country’ Season 5? Max Thieriot dishes on major time jump after finale

'Fire Country' ties off all loose ends in the Season 4 finale titled 'Try Not To Drown.'
10 hours ago
‘Dutton Ranch’ Episode 3 Recap: Sudden outbreak and murder revelation threaten Beth and Rip’s new beginning
TV

‘Dutton Ranch’ Episode 3 Recap: Sudden outbreak and murder revelation threaten Beth and Rip’s new beginning

Rip Wheeler comes across a dark secret from an employee’s past, and Beth Dutton remembers Jamie Dutton in the latest episode of ‘Dutton Ranch.’
14 hours ago
‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 4 just got major filming update — and fans won’t have to wait long
TV

‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 4 just got major filming update — and fans won’t have to wait long

A new ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 4 tease has surfaced, and fans are already bracing themselves for more twists in Wellsbury.
15 hours ago
Will ‘Elsbeth’ return for Season 4? Everything we know about Carrie Preston’s CBS mystery hit so far
TV

Will ‘Elsbeth’ return for Season 4? Everything we know about Carrie Preston’s CBS mystery hit so far

A glamorous singer becomes the top suspect in a deadly hotel murder as Elsbeth uncovers the real reason behind the crime.
16 hours ago
Netflix drops first look at 'Peaky Blinders' sequel featuring 'Stranger Things' star as Thomas Shelby’s son
STRANGER THINGS (2016)

Netflix drops first look at 'Peaky Blinders' sequel featuring 'Stranger Things' star as Thomas Shelby’s son

Netflix expands the 'Peaky Blinders' universe with a post-war sequel series starring 'Stranger Things' fan-favorite and other major stars.
1 day ago
Why was Tom Hardy removed from 'MobLand?' Inside the major behind the scenes fallout
FALLOUT (2024)

Why was Tom Hardy removed from 'MobLand?' Inside the major behind the scenes fallout

Following severe on-set clashes, Paramount's hit gangster thriller faces a massive shakeup that can completely transform Season 3.
1 day ago
Why is 'Law & Order' and its spinoff not airing tonight— here’s what NBC will show instead
TV

Why is 'Law & Order' and its spinoff not airing tonight— here’s what NBC will show instead

Fans expecting to see their favorite police procedural series, 'Law & Order,' will have to wait a bit due to this major change from NBC.
1 day ago
‘Dutton Ranch’: Episode 3's first look image teases a connection between Beulah Jackson and Everett McKinney
FALLOUT (2024)

‘Dutton Ranch’: Episode 3's first look image teases a connection between Beulah Jackson and Everett McKinney

‘Dutton Ranch’ Episode 3 teases fallout from Rip’s actions and hints at a mysterious connection between Beulah and Everett.
1 day ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ on May 21? Chris D’Angelo faced another tense challenge in the final round
TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ on May 21? Chris D’Angelo faced another tense challenge in the final round

Chris D’Angelo returned after ending Tristan Williams’ streak and faced a tense Final Jeopardy battle on May 21’s ‘Jeopardy!’
1 day ago