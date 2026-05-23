Will there be ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2? ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off future in focus amid Chad Feehan exit

News of Chad Feehan's exit has seen fans speculate whether there will be a second season of 'Dutton Ranch'

'Dutton Ranch' is still in its early days, with three episodes out of the way. The nine-episode first season premiered on Paramount+ on May 15. However, there is no word on a potential second season. At the time of writing, the buzz has been on showrunner Chad Feehan will not return if there is a second instalment. The latter made headlines earlier for reportedly clashing on the set of the show with stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, who play Rip and Beth on the show, respectively.

An image of Ed Harris as Everett in 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

Sources told Puck, which first reported the showrunner's Feehan's exit. Additionally, the outlet's insiders shared that 'Yellowstone' head honcho Taylor Sheridan wasn't happy with Feehan's work on the maiden season. Feehan previously worked with Sheridan and Paramount on the 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'. Producer Christina Alexandra Voros earlier weighed in on Feehan's departure. "I think Chad did an exceptional job building a world of adversaries for Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) to come up against in this new chapter of their lives," she told during her interview with ScreenRant. "Any speculation about a season 2 is beyond my knowledge. And I'm grateful to him and his team for creating a world for these characters to move into."

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image credit: Paramount+ | Photo by Lauren Smith)

It remains to be seen if 'Dutton Ranch' will be renewed for a second season. Speculations are rife that the Paramount+ series will have more seasons in the way considering the other shows, 'The Madison', 'Landman', 'Mayor of Kingstown', and 'Marshals' — all of which have been renewed for more chapters. It also remains to be seen who the new showrunner will be, replacing Feehan. It also remains to be seen which members of the cast will return. The official logline reads: As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together — far from the ghosts of Yellowstone — they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul." Starring alongside Hauser and Reilly are Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ed Harris, and Bening. 'Dutton Ranch', new episodes premiere Fridays on Paramount+.