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Carter’s real identity in ‘Off Campus’ finale sets up a messy Season 2

Season 1 of ‘Off Campus’ series is based on Elle Kennedy’s 2015 novel, ‘The Deal.’
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still of Charlie Evans as Hunter Davenport aka Carter in 'Off Campus' (Cover Image Source: Amazon Prime Video | Off Campus)
A still of Charlie Evans as Hunter Davenport aka Carter in 'Off Campus' (Cover Image Source: Amazon Prime Video | Off Campus)

The latest hockey romance drama, 'Off Campus,' arrived on Amazon Prime Video on May 13. Created by Louisa Levy, the teen drama is based on Elle Kennedy's best-selling book series of the same name. Featuring eight episodes, Season 1 focuses on the romance between aspiring songwriter Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and the star hockey player Garrett (Belmont Cameli). However, the last three episodes of the first season feature a new romance, which sets up the storyline for Season 2. It centers around Hannah's best friend, Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla), and her love story with the hockey player Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn). The duo is the focus of the third book, titled 'The Score' (2016).  

Stephen Kalyn seen as Dean Di Laurentis and Mika Abdalla seen as Allie Hayes in 'Off Campus' (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video | Off Campus)
Stephen Kalyn as Dean Di Laurentis and Mika Abdalla as Allie Hayes in 'Off Campus' (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video | Off Campus)

Allie meets a new character named Carter St. James (Charlie Evans), who complicates her romance with Dean, which initially starts as a one-night stand and quickly develops into a solid relationship. Allie kissed Carter after running into him at a bar, and the two hooked up soon after. However, the 'Off Campus' finale reveals that Carter's real name is Hunter Davenport. He is a freshman hockey player who tries out for a spot in the Briar hockey team, which includes Dean and Garrett. However, Dean is at odds with Hunter due to something that happened between Hunter and Dean's sister, Summer (Stephen Kalyn), in high school. When he discovers that Allie hooked up with him, unaware of his real identity, he gets into a massive bar fight with Hunter at the end of Season 1.

A look at Mika Abdalla as Allie Hayes in 'Off Campus' (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video | Off Campus)
A look at Mika Abdalla as Allie Hayes in 'Off Campus' (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video | Off Campus)

Moreover, Hunter's storyline as Carter is not a part of the books and was a creative decision by the showrunners. Hunter has his own novel, titled 'The Play,' in the 'Briar U' series, another series by Kennedy. Demi Davis is his love interest in the book. Furthermore, Hunter's first appearance in the eponymous book series happens in the second book, 'The Mistake,' where he plays a supporting role. The show makes a marked departure from the books by introducing him in Allie and Dean's storyline. Showrunner Levy told Variety why she took the creative decision to bring him early. "We felt he'd become really important even earlier than his own book. He also comes from the same world as Dean, which made his arrival feel organic. We needed to throw a wrench into Dean and Allie's arrangement to elongate their story, and pulling from that universe felt right — especially because he is a key player in Summer's story when we eventually get there."

An image of John Logan (right) with Jules from 'Off Campus' Season 1 (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video | Photo by Liane Hentscher)
An image of John Logan (right) with Jules from 'Off Campus' Season 1 (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video | Photo by Liane Hentscher)

Lastly, Season 2 of 'Off Campus' was already renewed back in February, but a release date has not been announced yet. Furthermore, it is unclear which book will be adapted for Season 2, as Allie and Dean's romance does not take center stage until the third book. The second book is centered on Dean's teammate, John Logan, and his romance with Grace Ivers. India Fowler has recently been cast to play Grace, fueling speculation that Season 2 will focus on John and Grace. But we need to wait and see. 

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