‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star confirms a Season 23 change fans had already suspected

A ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star clears up Season 23 speculation as the ABC drama adjusts to cast changes.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans are used to changes at Grey Sloan Memorial, but the latest one affects their viewing schedule. Ahead of Season 23, reports of a shorter run had viewers wondering how many episodes to expect. The figure circulating online initially went unconfirmed. Now, Chandra Wilson has confirmed that Season 23 will have 13 episodes.

Wilson, who plays Dr. Miranda Bailey, revealed that Season 23 will run for 13 episodes during her appearance on the ‘Chicks in the Office’ podcast. That means viewers will get five fewer episodes than Season 22, which had 18. It also puts an answer behind a number that had been circulating before the season premiered.

The uncertainty began with a Disney+ webpage that listed the season as having 13 episodes. TV Insider noted that the information had since disappeared from the page. The outlet also said ABC had not responded to its request for confirmation. Fans were left discussing a figure that, at that stage, remained unverified.

There is also a distinction between this update and the cast reductions reported last season. For Season 22, veteran cast members’ minimum episode guarantees dropped to 14 out of the season’s 18 episodes. That change concerned how often individual actors would appear, rather than how many episodes the show would produce. Wilson’s confirmation, by comparison, concerns the length of Season 23 as a whole.

Dr. Miranda Bailey and Dr. Benson Kwan tend to an injured person in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (Image Source: ABC)

The shorter run comes as viewers adjust to a cast without Kevin McKidd’s Dr. Owen Hunt and Kim Raver’s Dr. Teddy Altman. Both actors departed one season earlier, leaving two familiar faces out of the hospital’s lineup. Sarah Levy, Martin Martinez and Trevor Tordjman, meanwhile, were announced in September as guest stars for Season 23. Those changes offer context for the season, although the reporting does not link the departures to the episode count.

Even with the reduction, this will not be the show’s shortest season. Its debut had nine episodes, while Season 20 ran for 10 following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, making Season 23 its third-shortest. Some fans interpreted the earlier report as a possible sign of an approaching ending, but the episode count alone does not establish a farewell plan. For now, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ continues Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.