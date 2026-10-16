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Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ getting a spin-off? Showrunner drops update after Season 23 premiere cliffhanger

'Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 Episode 1, titled 'Collide,' featured several surprises
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ featuring Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Raymond Liu)
A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ featuring Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Raymond Liu)

The highly anticipated ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 premiered with Episode 1, titled 'Collide,' on October 15. Alongside the latest developments at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, the franchise has another major update for viewers: a new spinoff series is in development. Showrunner Meg Marinis spoke to TheWrap and revealed that she is working with Shonda Rhimes on an untitled spinoff series set in Texas. She also revealed that the Texas spinoff is expected to premiere midseason in 2027.

A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ featuring Jen Landon, Chris Carmack and Camilla Luddington (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Ser Baffo)

​“To create a show with Shonda Rhimes. I mean, it’s one thing to be able to work for her, but to be able to do this with her, it’s a dream come true.” She added, “And also for it to be about Texas, which is so dear to my heart, we’re just quite excited. I can’t wait for people to see the characters and the stories that we’re going to share.”

A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ featuring Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Raymond Liu)

Season 23 featured several surprises, including Dr. Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) getting a positive pregnancy test, and Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) revealing that she is quitting her job at Grey Sloan. The premiere episode also included a clash between Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Richard (James Pickens Jr.), and Catherine (Debbie Allen). This happens after Meredith learns that a patient from the new VIP floor received preferential treatment. The episode introduces fans to the new VIP floor and Dr. Seth Norton (James Wolk), the new chief of surgery hired after Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Dr. Owen Hunt's (Kevin McKidd) exits. On top of that, Blue (Harry Shum Jr.) is seen secretly treating his online French teacher, despite being fired. Notably, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 will have fewer than the usual 18 episodes. However, fans can look forward to the upcoming spinoff, with further details expected to be revealed soon.

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