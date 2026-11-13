What is CVID? ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ introduces viewers to chronic illness that puts character at risk

An unexpected rash turned out to be measles that might have been fatal for one character.

With the latest ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 Episode 5 release, the medical drama has revealed a series of events involving lead characters. The episode, which aired on November 12, 2026, featured Wes (Trevor Jackson) and Simone (Alexis Floyd) clashing after she revealed the truth about her ex-boyfriend, Lucas (Nico Terho), and their secret romance. While the two worked on the same cast at the hospital, fans witnessed a patient come in with a mysterious rash. Later, it was identified as measles. As a result, Wes ran out of the hospital, which Simone thought was because of her connection with Lucas. But that was not the case.

A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 featuring Kwan and his estranged father (Image Source: Disney | Photo By: Raymond Liu)

Wes revealed that he had Common Variable Immunodeficiency (CVID) and, because of that condition, he could not get vaccines. As a result, his body does not produce the antibodies needed to fight germs effectively. That was the reason why he had to stay away from the hospital for 28 days, while also monitoring any symptoms that might develop in the meantime. So that’s the CVID, for the fans wondering, since watching the latest episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 featuring Jo and Link (Image Source: Disney | Photo By: Ser Baffo)

Elsewhere in the latest episode, viewers witnessed Jo (Camilla Luddington) delivering her friend Corrie’s (Sarah Levy’s) baby in the back of an ambulance. The delivery had quite a few severe complications. However, instead of feeling triggered by the complications, Jo realized she wanted to return to her work. The episode also saw fan-favorite character Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) notice Link (Chris Carmack) may have a painkiller addiction. It happened after she saw him prescribing pills to himself for the pain in his arm from a previous injury. Previously, the trailer also featured Link asking Jo about his opioid pain reliever Tramadol and where it was. She had thrown it away since he told her that he wasn't in pain anymore, which was a lie.

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Notably, Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) also faced a difficult situation after his estranged father recently reentered his life. But soon, Kwan learned that his father might have an ulterior motive, with the help of his friend and fellow doctor Jules (Adelaide Kane.) He learned that his father might have been manipulating him into donating his bone marrow. The episode also saw issues between long-time cast member Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and her husband Ben (Jason George.) To learn more about the latest episode, fans can stream ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on ABC and Hulu.