MEAWW Entertainment Logo

What is CVID? ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ introduces viewers to chronic illness that puts character at risk

An unexpected rash turned out to be measles that might have been fatal for one character.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 53 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 featuring Wes played by Trevor Jackson (Cover Image Source: ABC)
A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 featuring Wes played by Trevor Jackson (Cover Image Source: ABC)

With the latest ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 Episode 5 release, the medical drama has revealed a series of events involving lead characters. The episode, which aired on November 12, 2026, featured Wes (Trevor Jackson) and Simone (Alexis Floyd) clashing after she revealed the truth about her ex-boyfriend, Lucas (Nico Terho), and their secret romance. While the two worked on the same cast at the hospital, fans witnessed a patient come in with a mysterious rash. Later, it was identified as measles. As a result, Wes ran out of the hospital, which Simone thought was because of her connection with Lucas. But that was not the case.

A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 featuring Kwan and his estranged father (Image Source: Disney | Photo By: Raymond Liu)

Wes revealed that he had Common Variable Immunodeficiency (CVID) and, because of that condition, he could not get vaccines. As a result, his body does not produce the antibodies needed to fight germs effectively. That was the reason why he had to stay away from the hospital for 28 days, while also monitoring any symptoms that might develop in the meantime. So that’s the CVID, for the fans wondering, since watching the latest episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

A still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 featuring Jo and Link (Image Source: Disney | Photo By: Ser Baffo)

Elsewhere in the latest episode, viewers witnessed Jo (Camilla Luddington) delivering her friend Corrie’s (Sarah Levy’s) baby in the back of an ambulance. The delivery had quite a few severe complications. However, instead of feeling triggered by the complications, Jo realized she wanted to return to her work. The episode also saw fan-favorite character Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) notice Link (Chris Carmack) may have a painkiller addiction. It happened after she saw him prescribing pills to himself for the pain in his arm from a previous injury. Previously, the trailer also featured Link asking Jo about his opioid pain reliever Tramadol and where it was. She had thrown it away since he told her that he wasn't in pain anymore, which was a lie.

Notably, Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) also faced a difficult situation after his estranged father recently reentered his life. But soon, Kwan learned that his father might have an ulterior motive, with the help of his friend and fellow doctor Jules (Adelaide Kane.) He learned that his father might have been manipulating him into donating his bone marrow. The episode also saw issues between long-time cast member Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and her husband Ben (Jason George.) To learn more about the latest episode, fans can stream ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on ABC and Hulu.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Happy’s Place’ Season 3 adds ‘Desperate Housewives’ star as Bobbie’s love life gets complicated
TV

‘Happy’s Place’ Season 3 adds ‘Desperate Housewives’ star as Bobbie’s love life gets complicated

James Denton reunites with Reba McEntire as Bobbie considers giving romance another chance
2026-11-13T08:12:36.000Z
‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Book 2 finally gets release date as Paramount+ reveals what’s next
TV

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Book 2 finally gets release date as Paramount+ reveals what’s next

Pavi and Nisha will follow separate paths before their journeys bring them back together in Book 2
2026-11-13T04:46:57.000Z
What is Mariska Hargitay’s net worth? ‘Law & Order’ star earns nearly $850K per episode
TV

What is Mariska Hargitay’s net worth? ‘Law & Order’ star earns nearly $850K per episode

Mariska Hargitay’s reported ‘SVU’ paycheck includes acting and producing, while her estimated wealth reflects a career spanning more than four decades.
2026-11-12T20:43:49.000Z
‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘Marshals’ Season 2 adds new cowgirl as Kayce Dutton expands East camp
YELLOWSTONE

‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘Marshals’ Season 2 adds new cowgirl as Kayce Dutton expands East camp

'Marshals' Season 2 introduces a Texas cowgirl who joins Kayce Dutton at East Camp to help establish an equine therapy program.
2026-11-12T20:24:16.000Z
‘School Spirits’ is bringing back some familiar favorites for Season 4 — including Jennifer Tilly
TV

‘School Spirits’ is bringing back some familiar favorites for Season 4 — including Jennifer Tilly

‘School Spirits’ Season 4 brings back Jennifer Tilly as Deborah Hunter-Price and Milo Manheim as Wally Clark while expanding its cast with four new additions
2026-11-12T20:05:26.000Z
‘The Vampire Diaries’ favorites reunite for Netflix’s upcoming college romance ‘Icebreaker’
TV

‘The Vampire Diaries’ favorites reunite for Netflix’s upcoming college romance ‘Icebreaker’

Paul Wesley and Sara Canning reunite for Netflix’s college sports romance ‘Icebreaker,’ years after starring together in ‘The Vampire Diaries.’
2026-11-12T19:40:49.000Z
Who really killed the Quinn sisters’ mother? ‘The Good Daughter’ finale exposes a long-hidden secret
TV

Who really killed the Quinn sisters’ mother? ‘The Good Daughter’ finale exposes a long-hidden secret

Peacock’s ‘The Good Daughter’ finale answers questions about the school shooting, Huck’s past and the buried secrets dividing Sam and Charlie’s family.
2026-11-12T16:29:59.000Z
‘One Chicago’ crossover is closer than you think as Taylor Kinney confirms January date
TV

‘One Chicago’ crossover is closer than you think as Taylor Kinney confirms January date

‘Chicago Fire’ star Taylor Kinney shares the date for the franchise’s next crossover, which will bring all three NBC dramas together
2026-11-12T08:52:55.000Z
‘Days of Our Lives’ star James Reynolds reveals the real-life reason behind Abe Carver’s new storyline
TV

‘Days of Our Lives’ star James Reynolds reveals the real-life reason behind Abe Carver’s new storyline

James Reynolds reveals his Parkinson’s diagnosis and explains why ‘Days of Our Lives’ is bringing it into Abe Carver’s storyline
2026-11-12T08:23:38.000Z
EXCLUSIVE | Charlie Vickers and Jamie Campbell Bower tease what to expect from ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3
THE RINGS OF POWER (2022)

EXCLUSIVE | Charlie Vickers and Jamie Campbell Bower tease what to expect from ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3

Charlie Vickers and his ‘The Rings of Power’ co-stars hint at Sauron’s next move and the Season 3 moments that left even the cast struggling for words
2026-11-12T07:50:09.000Z