Fan-favorite ‘AGT’ contestants sent home in ‘disappointing’ turnout as top 10 acts move onto live finals

With the announcement of the top 10, 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 is moving ahead to its final rounds. While fans cheer for their favorites, many have been expressing disappointment at the elimination of their top picks. In one such instance, fans were left utterly disappointed when a fan-favorite duo was ousted from the show, and we can totally see why.

In an unexpected turn of events, the showdown in 'America's Got Talent' semifinal came down to the Leo High School Choir and the TT Boys. The choir advanced to the finals while the TT Boys were eliminated, as per The US Sun. Fans took to X to express their disappointment, with one commenting, "Now which of y'all voted for the high school musical kids over the TT Brothers?" Another added, "TT Boys need to be brought in to the finals; like create a spot for them… They have been robbed!!!!" A third fan remarked, "#AGT no offense to the choir, but the TT boys were a top 4 act last night, let alone top 6. Just humiliatingly bad from America."

Many others agreed that the TT Boys had been 'robbed'. "How in the world does a choir go to the finals over the TT Boys. What a joke! Mama dukes should get tossed out. She's no vegas act . TT boys got robbed," a fan wrote, while another stated, "Unreal & TT Boys going home when they should have been the final 2 next week is absolute joke." Several fans also felt that the 'AGT' finals would be incomplete without them. "This result is not good news for TT Boys fans," a fan wrote, while another commented, "I don't like when the most talented act of the season goes home before the Finals. America did a great job voting this week. Better than most. But TT Boys should be a finalist of Season 20. Mostly blame the Live Show Golden Buzzer. But this season is incomplete without them."

The TT Boys had a standout run on 'America's Got Talent' 2025. During their audition, the duo performed a fast-paced acrobatic routine to The Score's 'Rush,' earning a unanimous "Yes" from all four judges and advancing to the next round, as per America's Got Talent Wiki. In the quarterfinals, they performed an elevated acrobatic routine to Lenny Kravitz's 'Are You Gonna Go My Way,' both full-sighted and blindfolded, receiving standing ovations from Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Simon Cowell.

They secured enough votes to enter the top five and the semifinals, where they performed to Red Hot Chili Peppers' 'Give It Away' on an elevated platform surrounded by fire, successfully breaking a record with 40 continuous flips. Despite earning standing ovations again, they did not receive enough votes to advance to the finals. On the other hand, Bay Melnick Virgolino, Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir, Jourdan Blue, Unreal, and Zak Mirz were the other acts that were eliminated, along with TT Boys, as per Parade. The acts that advanced to the finale include Chris Turner, Jessica Sanchez, Leo High School Choir, LightWire Projection, and Sirca Marea Acrobat.