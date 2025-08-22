Howie Mandel fires back at Simon Cowell after he criticizes Indian dance crew in tense ‘AGT’ moment

Simon Cowell gave a brutal review to B Unique Crew’s jaw-dropping dance, calling their act a “seven out of ten.”

With the Quarterfinal round taking center stage, the excitement is at an all-time high on 'America's Got Talent' Season 20. So much so that even judges are getting way too involved. In one such instance, Howie Mandel openly defended a dance crew's performance when Simon Cowell became overly critical. Even fellow judges Sofia Vergara and Mel B were left shocked by Cowell's remarks. However, in a twisted turn of fate, Cowell's remarks proved true, as in the end, the group gets eliminated.

(L-R) Screenshot of Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara and Mel B (Image Source: Instagram | AGT)

The crew in discussion is the B Unique Crew, who once again thrilled fans with a dark-themed performance filled with complex choreography. Following their jaw-dropping performance, the audience responded with enthusiastic applause, with Mandel, Mel B, and Vergara giving a standing ovation. Mel B was left stunned and impressed with the crew's unique performance, as she said, "You're so like different and putrid and not normal. Totally wrong. But it's absolutely lit."

Cowell then applauded the group for their originality but soon gave a controversial remark, saying, "I still think with you there is… still, I think that was like a seven out of ten." Cowell's remark was not well received by Mandel and Vergara, but he continued, "I think you're capable of a nine. That's all…" Mandel soon stepped in and declared them to be better than the Unreal group, saying, "My golden buzzer is a dance crew that two of you came from. I shouldn't say that because I am going… You're even better." He then praised them further, saying, "This is the best of the season. You should win this season. You need to vote."

Host Terry Crews then asked Vergara, "Sophia, which side are you on?" to which the actress said, "You really stepped it up a notch tonight. The tricks were better, the choreography was better, and the look was better. I mean, the work that you guys have put on tonight. Spectacular. What a show you just gave us." Notably, the dance crew earned enough votes to make the top 5 in the Quarterfinal round, replacing Phobias, but didn't get enough to reach the Semifinals, leading to their elimination along with Shuler King, while LightWire, Sirca Marea, and Jourdan Blue advanced, as per America's Got Talent Wiki.

Reportedly, in the 2025 'AGT' Live Semifinals, the top three acts from each Quarterfinal week will compete as 12 Semifinalists on Tuesday, September 16, as per NBC. A new Semifinal Golden Buzzer sends one act straight to the Finals, while the rest face voting. Results will be revealed the next day, Wednesday, September 17, picking six finalists and sending five home, with judges selecting one act for an Instant Save wildcard. The Finals happen on Tuesday, September 23, where the 11 finalists, including the semifinal golden buzzer winner and the 4 quarterfinal golden buzzer winners, will perform one last time. Voting will open at 6 pm ET, and on Wednesday, September 24, the winner of Season 20 will be announced.