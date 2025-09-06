They’re not trained singers, but this Chicago high school choir lit up ‘AGT’ stage with their performance

Leo High School Choir's powerful rendition of 'Believer’ takes them to ‘America's Got Talent’ Season 20 semi-finals

The Leo High School Choir continues to make its mark on ‘America’s Got Talent’, delivering captivating performances every time they set foot on the stage. For their August 26 quarter finals performance, the group decided to go with Imagine Dragons' hit song, 'Believer'. Performing the rendition with their infectious energy, the group did not disappoint, earning a standing ovation from judges Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel.

The track, known for its empowering lyrics, was chosen collectively by the choir, AGT’s producers, and the choir’s director, LaDonna Hill, as per Block Club Chicago. The 'AGT' audience lit up as soon as the drums came on, accompanied by the choir's chants of "oh, oh" falling on each beat. The audience's applause soon turned into rhythmic claps as members of the choir danced onto the stage. Their performance was greeted by more cheers, as the words "You made me a, you made me a believer" pierced through the air.

“You guys have been one of the best things I’ve seen tonight," Sofia Vergara remarked, her voice drowning in the thunderous cheers from the audience. “What a gift. … We can tell that you’ve worked so hard. Congratulations,” the ‘Modern Family’ star added as an emotional Hill stood with her choir, tearing up with joy. The other judges, too, were equally impressed with the performance. The Leo High School Choir cruised into the semi-finals.

Leo High School Choir performs 'Believer' on the 'America's Got Talent' stage (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

Actor and comedian Howie Mandel said, “I never thought in my life that I’d say something like, I love this choir more than cheerleaders and magic tonight,” praising the "amazing" Leo High School Choir boys. "You guys just lit up the whole entire place," Mel B said, claiming that if she had a golden buzzer left, she would've given it to the choir. "This time around, you stepped it up, up, above and beyond," she exclaimed. A visibly impressed Simon Cowell continued with the praises, saying, "I really, really feel that this is what the show is all about."

Leo High School choir LaDonna Hill gets teary-eyed as 'AGT' judges applaud her efforts (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

“I woke up this morning feeling so pleased, and this great sense of joy," Hill, who retired this year after serving 25 years at Leo High School as a teacher, told Block Club Chicago. Hill added that she had “an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the young men and them respecting and loving and trusting me to lead them through this process and their career at Leo [High School]. … I have just all of these emotions this morning, of gratitude and joy and pride."

Talking about the boys, she mentioned that although none of the members of the choir are trained singers, she has “embraced what they gave her.” “A lot of times, they say the teachers inspire the students. … I certainly attempt to do that, but I’ve also experienced the students inspiring me,” Hill said. When Crews asked her if she'd reconsider her retirement, a teary-eyed Hill replied, "I wanna reconsider. This is amazing."