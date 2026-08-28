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‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star to play disgraced ER nurse in Hulu’s ‘Not a Sound’

David E. Kelley, the mind behind 'Big Little Lies,' is steering Ellen Pompeo's next big TV role
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 (Cover Image Source: ABC)
A still from 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 (Cover Image Source: ABC)

Ellen Pompeo says farewell to Meredith Grey’s white coat for a new role in the new Hulu drama ‘Not a Sound.’ The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ alum will star as Amelia Winn, a disgraced ER nurse whose life is turned upside down when she becomes deaf from a hit-and-run accident. The ‘Big Little Lies’ creator David E. Kelley is behind the project, which adapts a novel of the same name by Heather Gudenkauf.

According to the plot synopsis, after losing her hearing in the hit-and-run accident, Amelia and her fiercely loyal service dog find the body of a former colleague. By doing so, she gets entangled in a mystery that leads to the killer and the truth about the accident that left her deaf, reports Deadline.

Ellen Pompeo (Image Source: Instagram | @ellenpompeo)
Ellen Pompeo (Image Source: Instagram | @ellenpompeo)

It marks Pompeo’s latest venture into the medical TV series genre. However, this time, instead of playing a doctor, she plays a nurse. Moreover, there is a particular connection between Pompeo and Kelley, as the two had worked together before. In particular, the connection between Pompeo and Kelley goes back to 2005, when ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ launched in the Sunday 10 p.m. slot, one week after ‘Boston Legal’ wrapped its season.

Thus, the two will be working together again after more than 20 years. ‘Not a Sound’ is set to be written by Matthew Tinker and Annakate Chappell, who worked on the ABC series ‘Big Sky.’ Azazel Jacobs, who directed ‘His Three Daughters,’ will direct the production. 

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 24: Ellen Pompeo attends the
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 24: Ellen Pompeo attends the "Good American Family" By Disney+ Premiere At Pathé Beaugrenelle on March 24, 2025, in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The series has secured a home on Hulu through 20th Television, where Kelley worked for 22 years, and Pompeo currently has an overall deal. In addition to Kelley, Pompeo, Tinker, and Laura Holstein are executive producers of the series, along with Chappell and Jacobs. 

Furthermore, Pompeop also received a second-season green light from Hulu for ‘Good American Family,’ on which she also serves as an executive producer. In addition, she will appear in the dramedy pilot ‘Chicks,’ which she also produces. 

Ellen Pompeo (Image Source: Instagram | @ellenpompeo)
Ellen Pompeo (Image Source: Instagram | @ellenpompeo)

Pompeo is also set to return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23, which is preparing to start filming this summer. Moreover, Pompeo will serve as an executive producer of the spin-off series, which will debut in the 2027 midseason and will be set in West Texas.

A release date for ‘Not a Sound’ has yet to be announced. The project combines a medical setting with a deadly mystery surrounding Amelia's past. 

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