1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton takes a major step after years of being housebound — and we’re emotional

The reality star seems happier, enjoying life. She recently celebrated a milestone with a boat ride with friends.

‘1000-lb Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton has had a long and hard journey to getting healthy. She and her sister Amy Slaton were extremely overweight and homebound for six years. Now, Tammy has reduced her weight down to 500lbs (226kgs), exactly half of her previous weight. The reality star now seems happier, enjoying life. She recently celebrated a milestone with a boat ride with friends. As per Nine Entertainment, the 38-year-old posted a TikTok compilation of her having the time of her life across the shore, and she couldn’t stop smiling.

Earlier this month, she posted another video on TikTok, documenting her drastic weight loss. “So much has changed about me over the years, I couldn't be more thankful and blessed to have the support and love not only from my fans/besties but my girlfriend and of course my family,” she captioned the post. She thanked her fans for helping her to 'keep going' with her weight loss journey. Fans had nothing but praise and support for the reality star. “You're literally glowing! I am so proud of you!” one commented, which amassed over 100 likes. A second fan hailed Tammy as an inspiration for everyone aspiring to turn their life around, as per the outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creative Chaos (@acreativechaospodcast)

“Tammy, I have watched you since the first season, and your comeback has been so inspiring, you can see your confidence and glow, and no one deserves it more than you!” the same fan wrote. Another internet user echoed, “Never have I ever been more proud of a stranger! You are an inspiration,” the comment read. ‘1000-lb Sisters’ has been on air for the last 5 years, and the fans of the show have witnessed everything from relationship fallouts to the sisters undergoing several surgeries. Over these years, Tammy had undergone bariatric surgery, skin removal surgery, and much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creative Chaos (@acreativechaospodcast)

On the personal front, she got married to Caleb Willingham and lost him years later. After the passing of her husband, reportedly due to complications of super morbid obesity, she came out as pansexual. The reality star is now engaged to her partner, Andrea. Tammy had kept the relationship private for three years and only spoke about it in the latest season of the show. She accidentally addressed Andrea as her fiancé during an interview, and the surprising announcement broke the internet. In June 2025, she appeared on the Creative Chaos podcast to talk about her life.

While talking about her relationship, she said, “Me and my fiancée, we kind of just chill at home…” before the host interrupted to confirm the news. “Hold on, you said fiancée?” the host asked. She blushed as she held up her hand to show her sparkling engagement ring. Tammy was also wearing a necklace with Andrea’s name on it. She clearly couldn’t be more in love! She and her sister had quite a journey and are finally living life to the fullest. During the interview, Tammy admitted that she wants to reward herself by getting her dream car, a classic Ford Mustang GT. She lovingly called it an “old-fashioned 'Stang.”