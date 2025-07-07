Is ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ ending? Tammy Slaton's cryptic move sparks speculation about the show's future

The epic journey of '1000-Lb Sisters' is rumored to have reached its destination. Over its 7-season run, the sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton made it their mission to lose weight. Since its January 1, 2020, launch, the duo can be seen sharing their raw and unfiltered lives, which grabbed major attention. However, it seems the time to say goodbye may be near, as Tammy recently dropped a subtle yet telling hint in her latest Instagram post about the ending of the show and we are not ready for it.

Reportedly, after '1000-Lb Sisters' Season 7 documented Tammy's skin removal surgery and significant weight loss transformation, fans began wondering if the show had reached its conclusion. While most viewers believe the sisters will return for another season, Tammy herself may have hinted otherwise, ScreenRant. In a recent TikTok video, Tammy appeared in a head-to-toe pink outfit and tagged "@fatboyapp @mallory" while promoting the Fat Boy app. As she filmed Mallory driving, her friend jokingly told her, "You're such a diva… a driving diva."

However, it was a fan comment that really got attention. One user, FrancesChartrand199, asked directly, "Tammy Slaton, are they really going to cancel the show? I hope it’s not true. I'll never watch TLC again because you guys are the only reason I get on there." While Tammy did not respond with words, she liked the comment, suggesting that the show might actually be ending and subtly showing her appreciation for the fan's loyalty.

Notably, once the central and controversial figure in '1000-Lb Sisters,' Tammy has undergone both a dramatic physical and emotional transformation. After a risky surgery to remove excess skin and achieve her weight-loss goals, Tammy also became more emotionally stable, where she no longer clashed with her siblings and entered a committed relationship. Not only that, but once considered the show’s villain due to her outbursts, she's now emotionally stable, in a committed relationship, and engaged to girlfriend Andrea Dalton. With her weight-loss journey complete and her personal life revealed fans feel there’s little left to explore in her storyline. The same applies to her sister Amy, who may already be married to Brian Lovvorn.

With her journey seemingly complete, fans have less to look forward to. Similarly, her sister Amy's life is also going smoothly, further reducing the show’s dramatic pull. While Tammy’s recent move of liking a fan comment asking if the show is canceled has sparked speculation that her reality TV chapter may be coming to an end, nothing is confirmed as of now by the makers.

Not only that but Tammy and Amy's older sister, Amanda Halterman, also briefly addressed the future of '1000-Lb Sisters' in a recent Instagram Q&A. While Amanda didn't confirm the show's end, her response raised concerns among fans, per Collider. She said, ''All the questions that you're asking are great questions… [but they’re] things that pertain to the show, so until the show is officially canceled and everything has aired, I can't give an update for myself.'' Though not at the show's center, Halterman has been a longtime cast member. Her vague statement suggests that '1000-Lb Sisters' may be nearing its final episodes, making her the first family member to publicly hint at the show’s uncertain future.