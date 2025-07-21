‘1000-lb Sisters’ star looks unrecognizable as she flaunts 500-pound weight loss in new TikTok video

Tammy Slaton, who weighed at 604 pounds at the start of the show, has reduced a staggering 500 pounds till date.

Since its premiere in January 2020, '1000-Lb Sisters' has taken the world by storm by featuring Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton on a heroic journey of physical transformation. Tammy Slaton, who weighed 604 pounds at the start of the show, has reduced a staggering 500 pounds by undergoing drastic changes to improve her physical fitness and appearance, including excess skin removal surgery, as reported by Entertainment Now. But it’s Tammy’s recent transformation photos that have reignited the buzz around her journey. On July 20, the 38-year-old posted a few pictures of herself on TikTok with the background music of, 'I understood the assignment.'

As soon as the post dropped on her TikTok handle, fans could not stop raving about her stunning transformation. A fan of the show wrote, "Absolutely loving this era of Tammy." While another fan gushed, “I love your show so much. I’ve been watching since day 1, and it’s so incredible to see how far you have come. Keep slaying, queen," the aforementioned outlet reported. Same sentiments were echoed on the YouTube comment section of the 'A Creative Chaos Podcast' with Hunter Ezell in June.

Commenting on Tammy's journey, a YouTube user wrote, "I love how far Tammy has come on, she’s a lovely lady now and full of fun. Tammy and Chris are my favourite people in the show. Keep going, girl, and have a wonderful life." Another YouTube user praised Tammy for her undeterred spirit and said, "Tammy looks amazing and she has such a great spirit, a great person all around. I'm here in Indiana, and I could go say hello to her one day! Meanwhile, another Tammy fan penned down, "She's so pretty! She did climb a mountain!!! I'm so proud, she did it!"

Tammy also dropped a bombshell on the podcast, sharing about her engagement to her girlfriend Andrea Dalton, whom she met through a dating app and has been dating for three years, and came out publicly only two months ago. During one of the episodes, Tammy shared that, "I think I want to approach this relationship differently than I have in the past, so I haven't told my family because my family’s gonna have something to say about it."

However, everyone seemed to be supportive. Per People, Amanda Halterman, one of Tammy's siblings, said on the show, “If she makes you happy ... that's all we want for each other is just to be happy. That’s all." However, she also added with a bit of advice, “But I don't want none of us to stop looking for it. Don't just settle. Don't stop until you find exactly what you're looking for.” Slaton's other older sister, Misty Wentworth, commented, "It doesn't matter to me." Tammy's mother also said, "If Andrea genuinely cares for Tammy and makes her happy, then I'll be happy with her."