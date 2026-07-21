‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 9 gets release date as first look hints at big changes for Tammy and Amy Slaton

Amy and Tammy, along with their siblings and partners, are back with yet another funny, dramatic, and intense season.

​TLC’s renowned sisters, Tammy and Amy Slaton, are back with another season of their show, ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 9. Fans got the first look at the upcoming season, which is set to premiere on September 1. It featured the two sisters sharing their New Year’s resolutions along with their family members. TLC describes Season 9 as: “As both sisters pursue new goals and navigate evolving relationships, they remain committed to repairing and strengthening their bond, proving that despite life’s challenges, their connection remains at the heart of their journey.” The trailer starts with Amy, in her unique and quirky way, teasing the cameras, “Welcome to the Country Couch, where I’m Amy and this here, she be Tammy. Y’all best buckle up there, you hear?” She added, “We going to talk about some real f*****g stuff.” As she could not stop bursting into laughter, Tammy added, “Unapologetically Amy.” The trailer then cuts to the dinner table, where all the family members are gathered.

A still from ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 9 trailer featuring Amy (Image Source: YouTube | @TLC)

One of them asked if any of them had any New Year’s resolutions. Chris Combs, their brother, shared that he and Tammy planned on hitting the gym. “We’re big, but I’m pretty sure it’s all muscle.” Amy, on the other hand, shared that she had started to work on “writing her AI music.” Listening to that, one of the producers asked Misty Wentworth, “Have you heard Amy’s music? What do you think of it?” She responded, “Ask me when I’m off camera.” Chris also noted, “If you use AI to do anything, you didn’t do it.” After learning about their views, Amy told the cameras that it was “Not AI,” but it was “Amy.”

A still from ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 9 trailer featuring Chris and Tammy (Image Source: YouTube | @TLC)

Long-time fans must know how Amy and Tammy have not always been on good terms with each other. Over the years, the two sisters have had a fair share of ups and downs over their differences of opinion. However, for the upcoming ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 9, things will be different, as Amy noted, “Me and Tammy are taking things slow. We’re still rebuilding trust.” In a separate confessional, Tammy added, “It’s going to take time to get that bond back.” Amy added that she was focusing more on fulfilling her own goals, and one of them was to get the skin removal surgery. Another of her goals was to learn how to drive. She got into driving with her newlywed husband by her side. “This is Amy 2.0 b*****s,” said Amy.

​Notably, the trailer also featured Amy announcing that she wrote a song and wanted to make a music video for it. However, her family members thought it was funny and laughed about it. Amy’s response was, “When I get rich and famous? Don’t come crying to me. Do not darken my doorstep.” More interestingly, the trailer also featured Tammy with her then-girlfriend Andrea Dalton. The two could be seen horseback riding. But things were not all happy and shiny for the two as Andrea told the cameras, “I care a lot about Tammy, but I can’t be on this rollercoaster. I know what I have to do.” The scene cuts to Andrea proposing to Tammy, “Will you marry me?”