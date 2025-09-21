‘AGT’ contestant changes 6 costumes in minutes in a wild magic act that had us (and Howie Mandel) on our feet

Solange Kardinaly’s performance was perhaps the quickest quick-change act ‘AGT’ has ever seen

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 finalist Solange Kardinaly recently returned to the NBC talent show and wowed fans with her captivating performance. On September 12, Kardinaly, the Portuguese quick-change artist who was one of the fan-favorites on 'AGT' Season 19, took to her Facebook page and announced that she will be making a comeback on the show soon. "I’m back on America’s Got Talent! I’m beyond excited to announce that I’ll be a guest performer on the stage that gave me so many unforgettable memories," Kardinaly captioned her post.

During the latest episode of 'AGT' Season 20, which aired on September 17, Kardinaly took the stage by storm, performing her magic to stun the audience and judges alike. For the unversed, Kardinaly had made it to the 'AGT' Season 19 finals for her quick-change performances that involve changing costumes at the blink of an eye while showcasing some stellar magic tricks. That season, Kardinaly finished fourth with Richard Goodall, the inspirational school janitor from Indiana, winning the show.

Kardinaly's recent 'AGT' act consisted of six outfit swaps and numerous sleight-of-hand magic tricks. Following her logic-defying performance, Kardinaly received a standing ovation from judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, who couldn't believe what their eyes just witnessed. After wrapping up her performance, Kardinaly candidly spoke about what it truly means to her to be a part of the 'AGT' family. As per NBC, with a big smile on her face, Kardinaly said, "AGT allowed me to show my magic to the world—and I've performed worldwide since then. I'm so grateful to be here again. AGT is in my heart forever."

As soon as 'America's Got Talent' dropped a clip of Kardinaly's fabulous quick-change routine on their official YouTube account, fans couldn't stop gushing over her. One social media user wrote, "It was so smart for them to have her back on. She’s amazing at what she does and so fun to watch!" Followed by a second user who penned, "I loved your performance, I loved the outfit, and I loved your method. You are really amazing." Another netizen went on to say, "Aah, this is why I loved her so much. Love the performance she makes of this great magic!" A fan commented, "Nice to see them showcase her. She is the real deal. Gotta give props to her onstage assistants inside her props and her silk seamstresses. This live act allowed us to see her fishing line pull loops in quite a few shots."

Meanwhile, the Top 10 acts who will be competing against each other in the finale of 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 include Steve Ray Ladson, Mama Duke, Micah Palace, Team Recycled, Jessica Sanchez, Chris Turner, Sirca Marea, Light Wire, Jourdan Blue, and Leo High School Choir. In case you're wondering, the highly anticipated finale episode is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 8 pm ET on NBC.