Is 'AGT' finally healing? Watch Season 19 finale stack up with heavy talents and only 2 singers

For what it's worth, Grace VanderWaal, Darci Lynne, and Kodi Lee all received Golden Buzzer awards before winning their respective 'AGT' seasons

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: The ease with which singers on 'America's Got Talent' appear to have it seems to irritate many. Even bad singers seem to routinely pass the auditions since it's easy for people to react emotionally when they sing.

The fact that there are already numerous shows that highlight gifted vocalists and that 'AGT,' which should concentrate on a wider range of talents, frequently becomes singer-centric, is also a little depressing. However, the same folks are happy this season, since just two singers advanced to the conclusion of 'AGT' Season 19 - Richard Goodall and Dee Dee Simon.

Other acts include:

Roni Sagi & Rhythm – Dog Act

Sky Elements – Drone Act

Learnmore Jonasi – Comedian

Solange Kardinaly – Quick Change Magic

Brent Street – Dance Group

AIRFOOTWORKS – Dance Group

Sebastian & Sonia – Aerial Act

Hakuna Matata Acrobats – Acrobatic Act

Every winner of 'AGT's first six seasons had experience in the singing industry before winning the title. The main skill of Bianca Ryan, Neal E Boyd, Kevin Skinner, Michael Grimm, and Landau Eugene Murphy Jr was singing; however, Terry Fator, the winner of Season 2, was the first ventriloquist to win, including singing in his variety act.

Olate Dogs broke the vocal talent streak in Season 7, taking the top place and placing ahead of both harpist William Close and comedian Tom Cotter. The top-placing singing acts were removed in the Semi-Finals, and there were no further singing acts in the Finals that season.

It was not until Season 11 that another vocalist won the show. Grace VanderWaal, like Terry, was a ventriloquist who also sang.

Darci Lynne, another young female ventriloquist-singer, won directly after her in Season 12, and pianist and vocalist Kodi Lee followed in Season 14. In total, nine singing artists have won the 'AGT' franchise in its 18 regular seasons, with a success percentage of more than 50%.

Grace VanderWaal won 'AGT' Season 11 (Photo by Andreas Rentz/@GettyImages)

'AGT' singers and Golden Buzzers go hand in hand

In addition to winning, one way to gauge a singer's popularity in the competition is to examine how many of them have received the coveted Golden Buzzer from a judge following their initial audition. In Season 10, there was a twist that gave each judge the opportunity to send their favorite artist directly to the live events.

In certain seasons, Golden Buzzers were available in both the audition and “Judges’ Cuts” stages of the competition. 39 vocalists were among the 60 artists who received a Golden Buzzer throughout the course of the previous eight seasons.

When eight of the nine Golden Buzzer performers in Season 12 were vocalists, singing among the judges reached a height of popularity.

When eight of the nine Golden Buzzer performers in Season 12 were vocalists, singing among the judges reached a height of popularity. With a 65% success rate, it's evident that judges are particularly touched when contestants display their singing prowess.

Simon Cowell gave his Golden Buzzer to Liv Warfield in 'AGT' Season 19 (@nbc)

'AGT' singers have much bigger potential on 'American Idol' and 'The Voice'

American reality competition programs tend to focus more on drama and sob stories than on the acts. It would be dull even if they concentrated more on the acts.

Half of the winners, if you search, have been vocalists. We understand that singing is a skill, and, really, we don't blame them for winning.

However, you only have one competitive show, where unique, specialized artists may be featured. Nevertheless, vocalists who might have been in any of the other singing competitions make up half of the winners instead.

The vocalists have an additional challenge in the other shows. The judges of 'The Voice' only hear the singers; they don't see them.

During your first audition on 'American Idol', you must sing in a quiet, chilly setting. You may do anything the heck you want in 'AGT'.

Sing by yourself, to a background track, karaoke, or your own song. There are no limitations of any type to maintain the interest level.

'AGT' singers can always audition for 'American Idol' and 'The Voice' (Instagram/@sheldonriley)

'AGT' singers are backed by gripping sob stories

It's easy to admire singers, especially if 'AGT' likes to force their sob tale down your throat. They don't care about your idea for a show that may be incredibly interesting and include a lot of unusual skills.

If they sing, others will come to listen. The vocalists may have performed well on 'American Idol', 'The Voice', or any other show where singers are the sole contestants.

Perhaps 'American Idol' should start inviting magicians.

Then that would be fair.

'AGT’ Fantasy League's Kodi Lee (Instagram/@kodileerocks)

Tune into NBC on September 17 to catch the 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 finale live at 8 PM ET.