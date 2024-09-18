'AGT' Season 19 judge Howie Mandel picks Richard Goodall as the favorite to win NBC show

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Richard Goodall's stunning vocals set him apart from the competition

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 finale was packed with electrifying and a few moving performances. During a recent episode of the famous NBC show, janitor-turned-singer Richard Goodall delivered a beautiful rendition of Journey's 1983 hit song 'Faithfully' and he won us over with his magical vocals.

Just before taking over the stage, Richard got the surprising news that he would be accompanied by a member of Journey during his performance. Richard's final performance was one for the books as it perfectly showcased his talent and passion for music. Following Richard's performance, judge Howie Mandel made a bold prediction, stating that Richard would emerge as the winner of the NBC show after his mindblowing finale performance. “I think you just sang yourself $1 million," Howie said.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Heidi Klum calls Richard Goodall 'big rock star'

Howie Mandel wasn't the only the judge showering praises on the amazing singer Richard Goodall. Heidi Klum chimed in to show her support for her Golden Buzzer choice, referring to him as “an amazing man."

In addition, Heidi also mentioned that Richard seems like a “big rock star” when he takes over the stage with a microphone in his hand. Heidi said, "Richard, I have been faithfully your biggest fan since the very, very first day we met, all the way through this competition. I want you to win this so bad, Richard!". On the other hand, Simon Cowell reflected on Richard's journey, stating Richard “never crumbled” under pressure in the NBC competition and called him a "hero.”

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Richard Goodall's beautiful vocals make him stand out

Since the beginning of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, Richard Goodall has stood out from the rest of the singers due to his exceptional and stunning vocals. He has showcased his vast vocal range by belting out a bunch of different songs like Michael Bolton's classic track "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You", Journey's popular song, "Don't Stop Believin'," and Survivor's iconic hit "Eye of the Tiger." In the last few months, Richard has built a special connection with the fans and it seems like this America's Vote will ultimately help him to clinch the winner's title of 'AGT' Season 19.

Will Neal Schon and Journey appear on 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 finale?

Many top celebrities will appear during the Finale Results Show of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19. Among them, Neal Schon and members of Journey are also expected to make an appearance in the finale, set to air on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, only on NBC.

Tune in on September 24 on NBC at 8 pm ET to catch the results of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 Finale.