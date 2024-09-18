Will Sebastian and Sonia win ‘AGT’ Season 19? Watch aerialist duo's strong comeback during finale after injury

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: In the exciting finale of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, aerialist duo Sebastian and Sonia made an impressive comeback after experiencing a setback caused by Sonia's injury.

For the unversed, these two incredible acrobats could not perform together during the previous round of the NBC competition due to Sonia's injury. During one of the rehearsals, Sofia fell and ended up with a fractured elbow. To recover from the injury, Sonia had to wear a brace which prevented her from performing on the stage during the quarterfinals.

Throughout the NBC show, Sebastian and Sonia have showcased a never-giving-up attitude, these have supported each other through the good times and the bad times. They have managed to take on every obstacle with a smile.

They say, the comeback is always stronger than the setback and Sebastian and Sonia have proved the same. During their finale act on 'AGT' Season 19, Sebastian and Sonia came together on the stage, however, Sonia played the supporting role, meanwhile, Sebastian took the lead and mesmerized everyone.

'AGT' Season 19 duo Sebastian and Sonia's finale act was remarkable

'AGT' Season 19 finalists Sebastian and Sonia delivered a magnificent performance during the grand finale of the show. Their exceptional performance garnered them a lot of love, support, and praise from the judges and the audience.

Despite Sonia's elbow injury, the duo pulled all the stops to stun the judges with their jaw-dropping aerial skills. The energy between the two aerialists was impeccable and their entire routine was crafted to perfection.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell dubs Sebastian and Sonia's finale performance 'amazing'

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell raved over Sebastian and Sonia's finale act, describing the duo's aerial skills as "amazing." Simon also expressed his admiration for their "incredible" journey on the NBC show.

Meanwhile, Howie Mandel was very happy with the song selection made by the 'AGT' Season 19 finalists Sebastian and Sonia and mentioned that the dazzling duo “raised the bar" with their finale performance.

Heidi Klum also shared her feedback by saying the two aerialists “did everything they could” and referred to their act as "beautiful.”

How to vote for Sebastian and Sonia in 'AGT' Season 19?

If you want to see Sebastian and Sonia lift the coveted trophy of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, then you can simply do your bit by casting your vote for the aerialist duo. The fans of the show can vote by paying a visit to NBC.com/AGTVote. Along with this, the viewers can also vote for their favorite contestant through the official app of 'AGT' which is currently available on both the App Store and Google Play.

Tune in on September 24 on NBC at 8 pm ET to catch the results of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 Finale.