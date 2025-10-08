‘The Voice’ contestant breaks down after failed audition but Snoop Dogg’s unexpected move wins everyone over

'The Voice' contestant Myra Trần who performed 'Symphony' by Clean Bandit didn't get a single turn

'The Voice' coach Snoop Dogg recently gave an inspiring pep talk to a contestant who broke down in tears after getting no chair turns on the NBC singing competition. During the latest episode of 'The Voice' Season 28, which saw the light of day on October 7, a contestant named Myra Trần, who sang a rendition of 'Symphony' by Clean Bandit, failed to get a single chair turn from the four coaches. Following her audition, Trần, who's originally from Vietnam, looked disappointed, but Coach Snoop Dogg comforted her with his wise words and advised her to reflect on and draw lessons from the whole experience.

While having a conversation with the coaches, Trần, who now lives in Santa Ana, California, with her family, stated how she had to learn to sing in English before actually conversing in the language. Furthermore, the 26-year-old singer also mentioned that she idolized "divas" like Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, and Beyoncé. "The Voice is my American dream. I'm gonna make my family proud and I'm gonna make myself proud of me," Trần said.

In the episode, Trần's mother quipped, "Thanks to The Voice, the child has a chance to fulfill her dreams." Soon after, Trần went on to say, "If I get any chair turn, it's gonna be the way that I say thank-you to my family that supported me and brought me here to the country." However, things didn't go as planned for Trần as her powerful rendition of 'Symphony' didn't impress the coaches, which means she didn't receive any turns.

When Dogg was asked to share his feedback on Trần's blind audition, he tried his best to calm her down by saying, "Myra Myra on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?" At that point, Trần got very emotional, and the Emmy-winning singer brought her a tissue and hugged her. After getting back in his chair, Dogg told Trần that she did 'amazing.' With tears rolling down her face, Trần shared, "The Voice is my dream when I was just a little child. I wanna make my family and my country proud of me."

Then, Dogg told a teary-eyed Trần, "They’re very proud of you." Following that, the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker explained a concept to Trần that everyone with a difficult dream should understand. : "Sometimes it’s not always about winning. Sometimes that L is a lesson. It’s not always a loss. It’s a lesson," Dogg said at that time. Later on, Niall Horan gushed over his fellow coach and said, "Snoop Dogg is a man with a huge heart. The way he dealt with the scenario with Myra was incredible to see."