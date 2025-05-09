Adam Levine just returned to ‘The Voice’ — and he's already threatening to quit over one incident

Looks like ‘The Voice’ just pushed Adam Levine to his breaking point — again

Adam Levine is certainly ruffling some feathers! Levine, who had left 'The Voice' in 2019 after 16 seasons, surprised fans when he announced his comeback with Season 27. However, it looks like Levine is already exhausted with the mounting pressure, as he recently joked about quitting the show. While this is not the first time Levine's comment has raised eyebrows, given that he recently made a comeback, his comment is grabbing major headlines.

Adam Levine attends NBC's 'The Voice' season 7 red carpet event in West Hollywood, California (Image Source: FilmMagic | Photo by Jason LaVeris)

During the Monday, April 7, episode of 'The Voice', Levine faced a tough decision during the knockout rounds between Ari Camille and Britton Moore, both 21 years old and part of Team Adam, as per US Weekly. In a confessional, Levine acknowledged the difficulty, saying, "It's that time again. I got to put good people against good people. There's nothing I can do about that. It shows me that if you're able to win this knockout round, you can go a lot further." Camille then opened with a unique take on Faith Evans' 'Love Like This,' followed by Moore delivering a country rendition of Zac Brown Band's 'Free.'

Just before their performances, Levine said, "It's going to be hard. There's something about that Ari, she is special. But Britton is a bit of a chameleon. He's exploring. That's a good thing. Two very different singers. Two very good singers. It's going to be tough." Following the performance, Kelsea Ballerini, another coach, couldn’t choose a winner, while Michael Bublé noted that both singers were only 21. John Legend praised them both by saying, "Both of you earned the right to not leave this competition. I'll tell you that."

Levine then admitted, "You guys both did exactly what needed to be done, which is amazing for you guys but super crappy for me. I feel like everyone’s going to be alright. I don't know what I'm going to do yet. Please don't ask me, Carson." Levine, who was clearly overwhelmed, added jokingly, "I don’t know. I quit," earning laughs from the audience. Ultimately, he made the tough call, as he said, "I think I'm going to go with the person who’s most ready to move forward right now, and the winner of this knockout is Britton."

However, Legend took advantage of the opportunity and immediately jumped in to save Camille, using his steal. "I really think she exudes star power," he said. "She's back on Team Legend. Come on home!" While talking about his decision, Levine explained, "I went with my gut." He then said, "Britton is so good. I couldn’t let him go."

Things are only getting exciting for 'The Voice', as the May 5 episode of the show had host Carson Daly stun coaches Levine, Legend, Ballerini, and Bublé with an unexpected season 27 twist, as reported by E! News. "Coaches, lend me your ears," Daly declared dramatically at the end of the episode. He continued, explaining the twist, saying, "We've always intended to keep the best artists on this show for the longest amount of time." Daly then added, "We're going to allow each of you to bring back one more artist for the Top 8 live shows. The super-save is on." The announcement left the judges visibly shocked, as the opportunity to bring back one eliminated contestant raised the stakes heading into the live rounds.