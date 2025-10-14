‘The Voice’ Season 28 Battle Rounds bring major eliminations and tough calls for the coaches to make

‘The Voice’ Season 28 enters its intense battle rounds, with contestants facing high-stakes eliminations

With stellar performances and tough decisions to make, 'The Voice,' Season 28, finally enters its battle round. The high-stakes round welcomed the bigwigs of the music industry, who serve as advisors for the teams on the show. With stakes higher than ever, the mentors also had to make tough choices, which meant talented singers had to bid adieu to the competition, making for a heartbreaking moment.

(L-R) Niall Horan, Carson Daly, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg in a production still from 'The Voice' season 28 (Image Source: Instagram | @nbcthevoice)

On 'The Voice' Season 28, battles night 1, Daron Lameek, Kanard Thomas, and Revel Day were eliminated. Artists advancing include Aaron Nichols, Austin Gilbert, Dustin Dale Gaspard, Jazz McKenzie, Kenny Iko, Natalia Albertini, Rob Cole, Trinity, and YOSHIHANAA. Notably, battle round 1 featured YOSHIHANAA vs. Natalia Albertini from Team Snoop, as per Parade. The duo performed '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.' YOSHIHANAA was declared the winner. However, Albertini wasn't sent home, as Snoop used his one save on her.

In Battle Round 2, Team Reba's Aaron Nichols and Daron Lameek performed Elvin Bishop's 'Fooled Around and Fell in Love.' Nichols was declared the winner. In Battle Round 3, Team Bublé's Trinity and Jazz McKenzie, both 4-chair turns, performed Jamiroquai's 'Virtual Insanity.' McKenzie was declared the winner. However, despite losing, Trinity was saved by Michael Bublé, who explained, "My save strategy is to save someone who has the undeniable potential. With her voice, you really feel it. You feel it deeply. She’s just an all-around star. I am so grateful she stayed with me."

Battle Round 4 had Team Niall's Revel Day, and Dustin Dale Gaspard (4-chair turn) performed Hozier's 'Too Sweet.' Dale Gaspard won. For the battle round 5, Team Snoop's Kanard Thomas and Kenny Iko performed Joe's 'All The Things (Your Man Won’t Do).' Iko won. Battle Round 6 had Team Bublé's Rob Cole and Austin Gilbert perform Blake Shelton's 'Honey Bee.' Cole won. Michael said, "Austin vs. Rob, both amazing country singers, but Rob is my country superstar. He is a versatile guy. He is a charismatic artist."

In a surprising twist, Gilbert was stolen by Reba McEntire, who said, "Austin, your enthusiasm, your big heart, your gorgeous voice, you're a cowboy, and I'm so thrilled that you're now a part of Team Reba. I liked everything about Austin. He had a childlike attitude about him. I just loved his voice. That's why I wanted to steal him. I think it's going to do really well for my team." Talking about the advisors for the battle round, Kelsea Ballerini helped Team Bublé, whereas Lizzo joined Team Snoop as an advisor for the first time, bringing her four-time Grammy-winning experience to guide his contestants, as per Today. Nick Jonas returns to the show to assist McEntire's team. Meanwhile, Horan invited Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi to help his team navigate the battle rounds