After mental health break and Tourette’s diagnosis, Lewis Capaldi joins Niall Horan on ‘The Voice’

Horan and Capaldi had co-starred in the 2022 road documentary 'Niall Horan's Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar'

Niall Horan once again proves why he is one of the most beloved mentors on 'The Voice' Season 28. Known for his encouraging mentoring, the 'One Direction' singer once again won hearts after roping in good friend Lewis Capaldi as his Battle Rounds advisor. The heartwarming gesture becomes even more meaningful as Capaldi had taken a break from his music career to focus on his mental health and manage his Tourette's diagnosis.

A screenshot of Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan from 'The Voice' (Image Source: YouTube | @thevoice)

Notably, Horan is familiar with Capaldi's talents, having co-starred with him in the 2022 road documentary 'Niall Horan's Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar'. As per reports, the duo, who first connected in 2017, shared jokes and insights on 'The Voice' set, with Capaldi drawing from his personal experiences, including taking time off for mental health and managing Tourette's, to guide the contestants, as per Yahoo! Entertainment.

'The Voice' Season 28 has entered the highly anticipated Battle Rounds, which aired on Monday, October 13 and 14. In these rounds, contestants from the same team first compete individually on the same song and are then paired for competitive duets. This season introduces a twist as coaches select the songs, but contestants choose their own duet partners, as per Today. To guide the teams, the coaches are joined by celebrity battle advisors, with Kelsea Ballerini assisting Team Bublé, Lizzo joining Team Snoop, making her first appearance on 'The Voice,' Nick Jonas mentoring Team Reba McEntire, and Capaldi helping out Team Horan.

Throughout the battles, both coaches and advisors provide mentorship and constructive feedback, helping contestants sharpen their performances before the elimination decisions. This setup aims to combine strategic coaching with the unique strengths and insights of music industry superstars. Talking about Horan, the singer is juggling his role as a coach on 'The Voice' Season 28 with his own music career. The singer has proved his mettle with his successful solo work, including his 2023 album, 'The Show.' Horan is all set to release new music soon, according to Good Housekeeping.

He has teamed up with country star Thomas Rhett for a new single titled 'Old Tricks,' which will be available for streaming on Friday, October 17. Rhett shared the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, October 9, expressing excitement about the collaboration, writing, "Couldn't say no to this. Old Tricks with @niallhoran is coming next Friday, 10/17!"