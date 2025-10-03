Exciting news, Directioners! Former One Direction stars reunite for explosive comeback in new Netflix show

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson are getting together for a three-part U.S. road trip documentary set to premiere on Netflix and we're screaming!

'One Direction' fans have a reason to rejoice. The boyband was a phenomenon from 2010 to 2016 until its breakup. However, fans always longed for their favorite members to reunite for one last time. While Liam Payne's tragic demise in October 2024 threw the reunion idea out of the window, in a pleasent surprise, two of the band's members are all set to appear together. Notably, the former bandmates will appear together in a Netflix travel documentary, and honestly, the wait is getting harder than ever.

Zayn Malik performs onstage at ZAYN Album Release Party On The Honda Stage at the iHeartRadio Theater in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images for iHeartRadio | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris)

The members in discussion are Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, who will star in a new three-part Netflix documentary series. The former bandmates will take a road trip across America, described as a spontaneous adventure full of "reconnection, exploration, and a lot of laughter." Across the episodes, the duo will share intimate conversations about life, love, loss, and fatherhood, offering fans a rare glimpse into the lives of two of the band's most private members, as per Variety. The Netflix series will be directed by Nicola Marsh and produced by Campfire Studios.

Both Malik and Tomlinson have had busy solo years and are preparing for 2026. As per reports, Malik announced a Las Vegas residency starting in January, while Tomlinson will release his third studio album, 'How Did I Get Here?,' on Friday, January 23, followed by a world arena tour next summer. The reunion comes a year after the death of their bandmate Payne, who died after falling from a third-floor hotel room in Argentina. Malik referred to Payne as his "brother" on Instagram, while Tomlinson called him "the most vital part" of One Direction, as per The Guardian.

The band, formed on The X Factor in 2010, sold over 70 million records. Malik left in 2015 to pursue a solo career, while Tomlinson released his third studio album earlier this year. The project also follows past tensions between the two, including a 2015 social media spat after Malik accused Tomlinson of making "bitchy comments" about him online. Despite this, the pair were recently seen together, sparking speculation about a collaboration. When asked about rumors regarding a joint project, Tomlinson said, "I heard that… Pretty astute. I suppose they'll just have to wait and see." The series is part of Netflix’s slate of celebrity-led documentaries, alongside projects on Victoria Beckham and Eddie Murphy.