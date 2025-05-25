‘The Voice’ coach Kelsea Ballerini says she 'really' wanted to win — until something changed her mind

"So, do I want to win? [Absolutely]. But am I happy to just see these artists on every team have moments? I really am,” she said.

Kelsea Ballerini wanted to leave a lasting impression with her debut as a coach on 'The Voice' season 27. After the results went out last night, she came close to defeating reigning champion Michael Bublé. Emerging country artist Jaelen Johnston from her team came in second to Adam David from Bublé's team. Ballerini had previously wished to replicate the 'Spicy Margarita' hitmaker's winning strategy. However, she knew that having a "moment" is what matters most for the performers on the show. “I am competitive. I think when I first started, like during the blind auditions, I was very, I really wanted to win,” she told Deadline during the 'Contenders Television: Documentary, Unscripted & Variety' event.

The ambitious country music icon continued, “That shifted now that we’re deeper into the season, and just having conversations off camera, either with showrunner and executive producer Audrey Morrissey and the producers or the other coaches, the win really is knowing that these artists are having these moments, and whether it’s the finale where they win and that’s attached to one of us, or it’s the knockouts, and they don’t make it past that, but it’s an impactful moment on the show and for their career, that’s a win.”

Kelsea Ballerini attends 'A New York Evening With Kelsea Ballerini' at 92NY on October 25, 2024, in NYC.(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rob Kim)

In a philosophical vein, Ballerini continued by saying that she has recently changed her perspective on victory. She admitted that she was thrilled to have been crowned number one, but she now disclosed that she seeks out deep connections. “What is the end goal? What is the win? It used to be a number one or a certain award, and those things are amazing, and knock on all the wood around me, those were a part of my career for a while, but I think it is just finding those moments that feel impactful and connective," the 'Cowboys Cry Too' hitmaker said. "You’re seeing that every episode for people. So, do I want to win? [Absolutely]. But am I happy to just see these artists on every team have moments? I really am,” she added.

In a red carpet exclusive with Extra TV right before the finale, Ballerini called her experience on the famed red chair "bittersweet." She also stated that it felt like she was coming to the end of a "summer camp." "It's just been such a fulfilling and inspiring journey as being a first-time coach, and um, yeah, and I'm so happy and proud to have Jaylen in the top five and in the finale," she gushed about her top artist. "I've gotten to know him more over the last, you know, month and a half, and he's just a good, good dude, and I like to see good people win," she said.

When asked who would possibly win the competition, Ballerini gave a diplomatic answer without revealing too much about her favorite contestant. She went to wish all five participants luck. "It's anyone's game. I think really each artist is singing two songs each tonight, and I think that will really kind of tell us what's going to happen, but I don't know," she concluded. Ballerini's time as a dynamic coach ended with her team coming in second, and the Grammy winner may return in the future to claim the red throne.