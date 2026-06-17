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Does Tom break the town’s curse? ‘Widow’s Bay’ finale cliffhanger sets up major conflict for Season 2

Tom sets off to kill Ruth in the finale, deeming it a worthy sacrifice to save the entire town
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
UPDATED 7 HOURS AGO
A still of Matthew Rhys as Tom Loftis in 'Widow's Bay' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)
A still of Matthew Rhys as Tom Loftis in 'Widow's Bay' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)

'Widow's Bay' has ended its 10-episode run with an intense cliffhanger that has left fans wanting more. Episode 10, titled 'We Hope You Enjoyed Your Time!' aired on June 17 on Apple TV. The finale is directed by Hiro Murai and is written by the show's creator, Katie Dippold. It answered the most pressing question: Can Mayor Tom Loftis break the town's curse? Episode 9 revealed that Tom's elderly secretary, Ruth Livingston, was the last living descendant of the town's founder, Richard Warren. In the 1700s, Warren made a deal with the devil to offer a human sacrifice in exchange for the town's prosperity. Tom also learned that the pact can only be broken after all of Warren's descendants are dead. So he sets off to kill Ruth in the finale, deeming it a worthy sacrifice to save the entire town and bring peace to the island plagued by supernatural horrors. 

However, Tom discovered that Ruth, who was never married, had given birth to a daughter out of wedlock, whom she gave up. The girl's name is revealed to be Lauren, aka Tom's deceased wife. This makes Ruth Tom's mother-in-law, but more importantly, it means that Tom's teenage son, Evan, is carrying Warren's bloodline, and only his death can end the curse. Will Tom be willing to sacrifice his son for the greater good? The answer is no.

An image of Tom and Ruth from the 'Widow's Bay' finale (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)
An image of Tom and Ruth from the 'Widow's Bay' finale (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)

While the mayor was making this shocking discovery, the others huddled together under the emergency shelter to take refuge during the storm. One of the town's residents, Dale, stumbled upon a video that detailed the town's gory past. It disclosed that Widow's Bay has been killing its residents and offering them as human sacrifices for decades to honor Warren's covenant. As per the video, one person must be sacrificed to the demons each time the town's bell tolls. Only then can Widow's Bay experience temporary harmony before it is time for the next sacrifice.

An image of Dale and Patricia from the Apple TV series 'Widow's Bay' (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)
An image of Dale and Patricia from the Apple TV series 'Widow's Bay' (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)

Additionally, the storm acted as a warning sign from the evil forces, demanding a human sacrifice. Warren used to communicate with the supernatural forces in his wine cellar, which is also where he offered human sacrifices regularly. After the cellar's security guard, Al (Shawn Fitzgibbon), was killed by the monsters, the storm swiftly ended. Things went back to normal the next morning, but Tom knew that the crisis wasn't over yet. He had hit a roadblock and resigned himself to the fact that the town would always stay cursed. However, what will happen when others, desperate to end the curse, discover Evan's lineage? In the final moments of the ‘Widow’s Bay’ Season 1 finale, the bell tolled eight times, meaning that the demons are now demanding eight new victims. How will the residents decide who to sacrifice? 

Kingston Rumi Southwick seen as Evan Loftis in 'Widow's Bay' (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)
Kingston Rumi Southwick as Evan Loftis in 'Widow's Bay' (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)

The cliffhanger ending also circled back to the earlier problem, which Tom had posed to Ruth. He had asked her whether it’s morally acceptable to sacrifice one person's life in order to save a larger group of people, in a bid to convince her to sacrifice herself for the town’s greater good. But now with the stakes getting personal, Tom will have to decide if he is willing to end Evan’s life to save eight people and the others who will be claimed in the future. 'Widow's Bay' Season 2, which was renewed last week, will delve into these complex questions. Director Hiro Murai spoke to TV Insider about the upcoming season and said, "There’s the added complication that Tom knows about Evan, he has to protect him from getting out to the rest of the island that he is the last descendant. Bashir and him have a secret together. They both know that they went to Ruth’s to kill her. And so there’s a complicated dynamic there." Viewers can watch all episodes of the comedy-horror series only on Apple TV+.

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