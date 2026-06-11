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Who is Richard Warren’s last surviving descendant? ‘Widow’s Bay’ Episode 9 finally solves the mystery

The latest episode finds Tom, Patricia, and Wyck searching to identify the founder Richard Warren’s living descendants.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 55 MINUTES AGO
A still of Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys), Patricia (Kate O'Flynn), and Wyck Crawford (Stephen Root) from 'Widow's Bay' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)
A still of Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys), Patricia (Kate O'Flynn), and Wyck Crawford (Stephen Root) from 'Widow's Bay' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)

'Widow's Bay' Episode 9 answers one of the show's recent mysteries, while setting up a deadly end to next week's finale. Episode 9, titled 'Emergency Shelter,' aired on June 10 on Apple TV. It is written by Bobak Esfarjani and directed by Hiro Murai. The show's central mystery revolves around a cursed town in New England, whose residents are subjected to supernatural horrors due to a centuries-old pact formed between the town's founder, Richard Warren, and demonic forces. After Mayor Tom Loftis' previous efforts to break the curse fail, he sets off to find the mysterious living descendant who holds the key to ending the curse and setting the residents free.    

An image of Betty Gilpin as Sarah Warren from 'Widow's Bay' (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)
An image of Betty Gilpin as Sarah Warren from 'Widow's Bay' (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)

The episode begins with a flashback to 1702. It reveals the aftermath of Richard Warren's wife, Sarah (Betty Gilpin), trying to leave the titular town by boat with her five children to escape the curse. However, Sarah and her four children drowned in the choppy waters before reaching the mainland, as the supernatural forces won't allow anyone born on the island to flee. However, her youngest daughter, Frances (Lenora Severance), is the only survivor of the incident, as she jumps overboard and drifts back to shore. She is the one depicted in the painting at the end of Episode 7. Frances heads back to the island and marries a wealthy whaling business owner named Barnabas Fisher, thus continuing Warren's bloodline over the next few centuries. 

An image of Wyck, Tom, and Patricia from Episode 9 of 'Widow's Bay' (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)
An image of Wyck, Tom, and Patricia from Episode 9 of 'Widow's Bay' (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)

Meanwhile, in the present timeline, the town is preparing for an incoming storm, with Tom Loftis's (Matthew Rhys) assistant, Patricia (Kate O'Flynn), advising the mayor to activate the town's emergency shelters. At Tom's elderly secretary Ruth's (K Callan) office, Patricia and Tom discover that Frances Fisher was Richard's surviving daughter and that she continued his lineage on the island, forcing them to track down her living descendants. Tom despairs, "If that's Francis Warren, that's over 400 years of ancestry to untangle." But he has more pressing matters at hand. With the connection to the mainland cut off, the mayor orders all the residents and tourists to take refuge inside the shelters at the Town Hall. He realizes that Ruth is home alone and works on a plan to bring her to safety. Meanwhile, Sheriff Bechir (Kevin Carroll) tries to get his pregnant wife, Chelle (Sipiwe Moyo), off the island before the storm worsens, with no success. She starts having contractions just as a full-blown tornado hits the town.    

An image of Ruth from the episode (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)
An image of Ruth Livingston (K Callan) from the episode (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)

With Tom's attention diverted, Wyck (Stephen Root) takes charge of the uphill task to find the mysterious living descendant. He assigns Tom's co-worker, Rosemary (Dale Dickey), to run an extensive genealogy report to uncover all the married men and women in Warren's family tree. After an exhaustive search, Rosemary finally reveals to Tom, Patricia, and Wyck that there is only one descendant currently alive: Miss Widow's Bay 1959, aka Ruth Livingston (Tom's secretary). Tom and Wyck are clear on what they need to do next. Patricia watches in horror as they justify killing Ruth, who has lived a good life and has no husband or children, to save the lives of the residents by ending the curse. In the final moments of Episode 9, Tom heads out, presumably to Ruth's house, with the intention of killing her. It is safe to say that Episode 10 will be jaw-biting. Apple TV will air it on June 17.

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