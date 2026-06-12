‘Widow’s Bay’ Season 2 gets exciting update ahead of Season 1's highly anticipated finale

The series focuses on the residents of Widow's Bay trying to break a centuries-old curse that has plagued the remote island town

'Widow's Bay,' the quirky comedy-horror series on Apple TV, has proven to be one of the best shows of 2026. The 10-part series is created by Katie Dippold, whose previous credits include the Amy Poehler-starrer 'Parks and Recreation' and 2016's supernatural comedy film 'Ghostbusters.' The show's penultimate episode, which aired on June 10, featured a major revelation that sets up the highly anticipated finale. The next day, on Thursday, the streamer announced that it had renewed 'Widow's Bay' for Season 2. But details regarding the production, cast, and release window for Season 2 are being kept under wraps for now. The outlet also added that Dippold has inked a multi-year contract with the streamer, which will reportedly give her first-look rights on features. 'Widow's Bay' premiered on April 29 and is slated to air its finale, titled 'We Hope You Enjoyed Your Time!,' on June 17 on Apple TV.

The head of programming for Apple TV, Matt Cherniss, said in a statement that he was excited to see the next chapter in the story unfold. "From the moment audiences arrived in Widow’s Bay, they’ve been hooked on every eerie mystery, unexpected laughs, and cursed secret that Katie, Hiro [Murai], Matthew, and the entire team have created. It’s become one of those shows everyone’s talking about, and we’re thrilled to see audiences continue to embrace it. We can’t wait to return for another season," he said in his official statement, as per Deadline.

An image of Matthew Rhys as Tom Loftis in 'Widow's Bay' (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)

'Widow's Bay' masterfully blends different genres, including comedy, supernatural horror, mystery, and thriller, to deliver a slow-burning mystery with plenty of unexpected twists, quirky characters, and deadpan humor. It centers on a remote island town in New England, whose residents believe the town is cursed due to a series of inexplicable supernatural incidents. Matthew Rhys, who plays the ineffective mayor Tom Loftis, sets off to break the curse, which traces its origins to the founder Richard Warren and the pact he made with demonic forces in the 1700s. In the latest installment of the thriller series, Tom discovers a way to end the curse once and for all; however, whether his plan works like a charm or he stumbles upon another roadblock will only be revealed in the finale. Dippold, who also serves as the showrunner, teased the next installment's premise by saying, "Season two is about how everything is great on the island, and there’s nothing to worry about." Her comment hints at a new mystery lurking in the shadows that could slowly reveal itself in the final episode of the season.

In addition to Rhys, the series also stars Kate O'Flynn as his assistant Patricia Moyer, and Kingston Rumi Southwick as his rebellious son, Evan. Furthermore, Stephen Root as Wyck Crawford, Kevin Carroll as Sheriff Bechir Clemmons, and Dale Dickey as Rosemary round out the show's main cast. Other prominent guests and recurring stars include Hamish Linklater as Richard Warren, Betty Gilpin as Sarah Westcott Warren, K Callan as Ruth Livingston, Jeff Hiller as Dale, and Airon Armstrong as the masked serial killer Boogeyman, among others.

An image of Tom and Wyck from the Apple TV series (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)

Rhys, an Emmy winner, also executive produces 'Widow's Bay' alongside Carver Karaszewski, Claudia Shin, Dippold, and Hiro Murai through his banner Chum Films. Murai, who has directed five episodes, including the series premiere, has also helmed the finale episode. Other episodes have been directed by Sam Donovan, Ti West, and Andrew DeYoung.