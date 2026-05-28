MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'Widow's Bay' Episode 7 Recap: Does Richard break the town's curse? A surprise twist changes everything

The Apple TV series focuses on a mayor investigating the mysterious deaths plaguing his town
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Hamish Linklater as Richard Warren in 'Widow's Bay' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)
A still of Hamish Linklater as Richard Warren in 'Widow's Bay' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)

'Widow's Bay' delves into the titular town's dark past and its founder Richard Warren's attempts to break the town's curse. The comedy-horror series, created by Katie Dippold, centers on the events of the town, which is revealed to be haunted by mysterious forces. Episode 6 reveals that Richard made a deal with the devil to protect the town in the 1700s, and the latest installment sees him helping the town's mayor, Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys), end the curse once and for all. However, an unexpected twist sets the stage for more surprises and chaos. Episode 7, titled 'Seasickness,' is written by Dave Harris and directed by Sam Donovan.  

An image of Matthew Rhys as Tom Loftis in 'Widow's Bay' (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)
An image of Matthew Rhys as Tom Loftis in 'Widow's Bay' (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)

The episode picks up with Tom waking up 24 hours after consuming the island's hallucinogenic mushrooms. He soon learns that the local fisherman, Wyck, dug up Richard Warren's grave and found him alive, even though he was buried in the early 1700s. As the town's current Lord Island Protector, Tom is forced to meet the living Richard. The mayor convinces Richard to open his cylindrical pendant, which contains the covenant he signed to ensure the town's safety. He reveals that after the settlers arrived on the remote island centuries ago, they faced numerous obstacles and many starved to death. In a bid to save his people, Richard consumed the island's mushrooms, which allowed him to communicate with the demonic entity plaguing the island's residents. He signed a covenant with the evil forces to save the colony from a harsh winter in exchange for human sacrifice. The covenant also explains how Richard survived being buried alive.

An image of Tom and Richard from the episode (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)
An image of Tom and Richard from the episode (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)

Furthermore, Richard explains to Tom that there's only one way to end the island's curse. Tom must make sure that not a single man from Richard's bloodline survives. Since Richard is the only surviving member of his family, he agrees to sacrifice himself for the good of the town. He asks Tom to sail him out to sea beyond the boundary of the hex, which will ensure his death and free the island from its curse. Tom and Richard are joined on the mission by Wyck, and the trio sails out to sea. But since the island doesn't allow anyone to leave, they plan to stop their boat before the boundary called 'The Dead Zone' and continue the rest of the journey on a smaller boat. Before leaving, Wyck warns Tom that crossing the boundary won't be as easy as he learned from experience. Wyck discloses that he lost his friend Mark during a similar expedition when they tried to sail past the dead zone. 

A look at Tom and Wyck from Widow's Bay (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)
A look at Tom and Wyck from 'Widow's Bay' (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)

While out on the sea, Richard has a change of heart and tries to sabotage the plan to stay alive. He attacks Tom and Wyck, but they manage to send him back into the coffin before clearing the Dead Zone. After crossing the boundary, Tom opens the coffin to find Richard's body reduced to bones and dust, and begins celebrating his plan's success. The duo returns to shore, convinced that the curse has been lifted. 

A look at the painting from Widow's Bay Episode 7 (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)
A look at the painting from 'Widow's Bay' Episode 7 (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)

But a painting hanging on the wall at the hotel tells viewers something that Tom and Wyck are not yet privy to. The artwork depicts Richard's wife, Sarah, attempting to escape the island with her kids (in the 18th century), only to be swallowed up by the sea. But one of her kids manages to survive and is seen being rescued. That person may have returned to the island as the sole surviving member of Richard's bloodline and likely continued their lineage to the present day. This means that the curse hasn't been lifted yet. Moreover, Episode 7 of 'Widow's Bay' also sets up another mystery related to Tom himself. Tom's son, Evan, rummages through his father's bedroom and finds pictures of him as a toddler with his mother, Lauren. But Tom told Evan that she died during childbirth. Why did he lie to his son, and how does his secret tie into the supernatural mystery at the heart of the story? Fans will learn more when the next episode releases on June 3.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' Season 2 Ending Explained: Pip makes major move after Max's verdict
TV

'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' Season 2 Ending Explained: Pip makes major move after Max's verdict

Pip takes matters into her own hands after the court disappoints her with its verdict in Season 2
57 minutes ago
Who won 'Jeopardy!' tonight? Chris D'Angelo's Daily Doubles luck runs out as Final Jeopardy decides winner
TV

Who won 'Jeopardy!' tonight? Chris D'Angelo's Daily Doubles luck runs out as Final Jeopardy decides winner

Chris D'Angelo faced off against Rachel Hoke and J.R. Scott in his sixth game of 'Jeopardy!'
3 hours ago
Has Nicolas Cage's 'Spider-Noir' been renewed for Season 2? EP opens up on future: 'We're not gonna...'
TV

Has Nicolas Cage's 'Spider-Noir' been renewed for Season 2? EP opens up on future: 'We're not gonna...'

Following an exceptional debut, the creative team behind 'Spider-Noir' is already teasing what could lie ahead in Season 2.
11 hours ago
Why is Joy Behar taking a hiatus from ‘The View’? Guest replacements include 'Getting Played' star
THE VIEW

Why is Joy Behar taking a hiatus from ‘The View’? Guest replacements include 'Getting Played' star

A veteran host of 'The View' is stepping away from the Hot Topics table, but ABC has already secured a strong replacement.
11 hours ago
'Rings of Power' Season 4 receives major development update amid renewal speculation
TV

'Rings of Power' Season 4 receives major development update amid renewal speculation

Amazon MGM Studios had agreed to have a five-season production commitment with the Tolkien Estate, with Season 3 premiering on November 11.
12 hours ago
'MobLand': Inside Tom Hardy's alleged on-set clashes and major claims from source close to production
TV

'MobLand': Inside Tom Hardy's alleged on-set clashes and major claims from source close to production

Season 2 of the show, created by Guy Ritchie, has already finished filming but has yet to announce a release date, due to Tom Hardy's on-set behavior.
13 hours ago
Is Child Brunswick a real person? ‘A Good Girl's Guide To Murder’ Season 2's true crime explained
TV

Is Child Brunswick a real person? ‘A Good Girl's Guide To Murder’ Season 2's true crime explained

Season 2 of 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' follows Pip racing against time to get to the truth about Jamie Reynolds's mysterious disappearance.
15 hours ago
'Spider-Noir' Ending Explained: How Nicolas Cage's sleuth series sets up a potential Season 2
TV

'Spider-Noir' Ending Explained: How Nicolas Cage's sleuth series sets up a potential Season 2

The finale and Prime Video's titling of the series leave the door open for a possible second season.
19 hours ago
Will there be 'The Testaments' Season 2? Becka's fate in gripping Season 1 finale sets up show's future
TV

Will there be 'The Testaments' Season 2? Becka's fate in gripping Season 1 finale sets up show's future

'The Testaments' Season 1 finale features Agnes going through multiple hurdles to save her friend's future.
20 hours ago
Is Chris Mulkley's Tom Weaver the main villain in 'Marshals' Season 2 — Here's what we think
TV

Is Chris Mulkley's Tom Weaver the main villain in 'Marshals' Season 2 — Here's what we think

Tom Weaver, aka Chris Mulkley, was first introduced in Episode 4 as a character focused on establishing the Weaver ranch.
21 hours ago