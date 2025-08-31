After 7 years in Air Force, this vet took a risk with slowed-down Rick Astley cover on ‘AGT’ — and it paid off

Veteran Benjamin Hightower gave an emotional performance of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ on ‘AGT’ but was eliminated

After making a stellar comeback in 'America's Got Talent' Season 20, Mel B has been garnering major attention. The 'Spice Girl' alum was seen looking mighty impressed with a brave choice of a military veteran on the show. So much so that she couldn't stop raving about him for a "real big risk." Unfortunately, Mel B's major praises did not help the vocalist in advancing to the semi-final round, as she failed to secure enough votes to advance into the next round.

Mel B attends the 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 Red Carpet at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Victoria Sirakova)

The contestant in question is military veteran Benjamin Hightower, who first caught attention for his audition of Chappell Roan's 'Pink Pony Club' and returned to the 'AGT' stage on Tuesday, August 26, with a completely different vibe. Sitting at a red stand-up piano, he performed a stripped-back, emotional version of Rick Astley's 1980s hit 'Never Gonna Give You Up,' as per Good Housekeeping. The unexpected twist on the upbeat classic drew cheers from the audience, who were captivated by the contrast.

When it came time for feedback, judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, and Howie Mandel praised the bold choice, but it was Mel B's surprising and unexpected reaction that sparked the most conversation. Mel B praised Hightower's performance, saying, "I did love it! As soon as I recognized the song, I was like, 'Not only is that a brave choice, but it's a really big risk.' And I think you pulled it off. I think you committed; you changed it up halfway through. I really enjoyed that. Well done!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

Fans were also left impressed with Hightower's vocals and raved about them in the comment section of the Instagram video. A fan commented, "I love his creativity. He is an artist already!! Can not wait to see what else he would do!!!" while another added, "Powerful, wide range of vocal and great control." A fan shared, "You handsome fella, you.... love what you do with well-known songs...making them yours! Please release your remakes on iTunes, Amazon, etc. I'm sure millions are waiting." A fan remarked, "It's like we were at your concert. It was concert concert-worthy performance. You nailed it. I'm really angry at the judges for not seeing what we saw on TV. But you totally made me create an account just so I could give you my 10 votes. Best of luck, Benjamin. You're a winner no matter what. I think you will have a great career."

Even after much love and appreciation, Hoghtower failed to secure a spot for the semifinals and was eliminated, with Bay Melnick Virgolino advancing instead. Reportedly, a Tennessee native, Hightower, discovered his love for music at age 5 after seeing The Phantom of the Opera in New York, as per the America's Got Talent Wiki. He reached the 'AGT' Season 12 semi-finals in 2017 as part of the military a cappella group 'In The Stairwell' before serving seven years in the US Air Force (2018–2024). Since leaving active duty, he has focused on his music career, releasing both originals and covers across social media.