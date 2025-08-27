‘AGT’ contestant could've skipped performing live due to food poisoning — but didn't for one moving reason

‘AGT’ contestant Jourdan Blue threw up thrice before his Season 20 Live performance, but he risked it all anyway

The long wait for live episodes of 'America’s Got Talent' Season 20 is finally over. Fans were eager to see how their favorite audition stars would handle the high-pressure stage. But for New Orleans singer Jourdan Blue, one of this year’s most buzzed-about contestants, the night was anything but straightforward. It became a true test of grit and determination, both for him and for the viewers watching at home. Blue has been a standout since the season premiere, when he stunned the judges with his soulful vocals and walked away with a Golden Buzzer. That moment not only secured his place in the live shows but also made him an early frontrunner.

In the weeks that followed, his audition clips racked up millions of streams online. And audience chants of his name during results episodes made it clear he had already built a loyal fan base. By the time live shows rolled around, expectations for his next performance were sky high. What no one saw coming, however, was the health scare he faced hours before his big moment. As Blue later revealed, he had been suffering from severe food poisoning on the very day he was scheduled to perform. In fact, he admitted that he had been sick to his stomach multiple times right before going on stage. Show medics were called to evaluate him, and it wasn’t certain he would even make it out under the lights.

Producers, aware of the situation, gave him the option to air a recording of his dress rehearsal instead of performing live. But Blue turned down the safety net, determined to sing in real time no matter how unwell he felt. As quoted by Cinemablend, “They told me that they could have just played a recording of me singing, and I was like, ‘That’s just not me,’” he explained after his performance on the first night of the quarterfinals. When he did step out onto the stage for his rendition of Calum Scott’s ‘Biblical,’ the strain was visible. He looked noticeably less energetic compared to earlier rounds and carried a sheen of sweat that wasn’t due to nerves or stage lighting.

Still, his voice held up, and his performance connected with viewers in a way that left a lasting impression. The decision to power through the illness gave him only a few minutes to prove he was worthy of votes, but audiences rewarded his courage. The following night, during the results show, Blue learned that he was among the three contestants voted through by the audience. His relief was clear as he shared with host Terry Crews how drastically his circumstances had shifted in just 24 hours. “This is absolutely insane,” Blue said emotionally. “From feeling how I was yesterday to feeling how I am now is a pretty big difference, so I’m just so blessed. Thank you!”

He wasn’t the only act to move forward, of course. Alongside Blue, three other talents advanced from the first night of quarterfinals: LightWire, Sirca Marea, and Steve Ray Ladson, the latter earning Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer. Together, these acts are moving on to the semifinals, with the exception of Ladson. He has already secured a place in the Finals, according to Gold Derby. As for Blue, he’ll have several weeks to recover and prepare for the next stage of the competition. If his determination in the face of illness is any indication, he’s likely to deliver an even stronger performance once he’s back to full health. Meanwhile, New live episodes of 'America’s Got Talent' air Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on NBC, with results revealed the following night.