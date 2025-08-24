‘AGT’ contestant shares his superhero-style backstory — and his big reveal has Heidi Klum glued to the stage

Marvin Aichi may look like a normal human being, but being a chemical engineer, he has an intriguing story to tell.

Introducing himself as a chemical engineer, Marvin Aichi set foot on the stage of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ where he stunned Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell. In the introductory footage, he said, “One day I was experimenting, and something crazy happened.” Speaking with Klum, the contestant said that ‘America’s Got Talent’ was the first place where he would showcase his experiment. With eerie and intriguing music, Aichi began his act. With glass equipment resembling something from a science fiction movie in the background, Aichi held two beakers in his hands. While doing an experiment on stage, a translucent liquid spilled onto his body.

This stunt shocked everybody, as even Terry Crews was seen yelling “whoa!” from backstage. With his eyes wide open, Cowell patiently waited for what was about to come. The contestant then took off his apron and tore his shirt. Looking at his physique, Vergara couldn't control herself and had a jaw-dropping moment. The judge even raised her hands high in the air, expressing her bewildered emotions. Meanwhile, Klum, sitting right next to her, was seen being still, without any movement for the longest time. Moreover, the ladies in the audience were seen being shocked too, as they all cheered even more loudly.

Aichi flexed his chest muscles, prompting an even louder reaction from the audience. Next, he asked the audience to watch as he contracted and relaxed his abs. The women in the audience laughed hysterically while still hoping for more. “Please tell me that you’re really a chemical engineer,” Vergara stated. Replying to the actress from ‘Modern Family,’ the contestant told her that he really is. “Hot and smart” were the words from Klum. Expressing himself after Aichi’s performance, Cowell stated, “So you want to be a stripping chemical engineer.”

Having a conversation with the judge, Aichi told him that the abs contraction he did on the stage, no one in the world could do that. Coming to the judgment, Klum instantly said “yes.” Next was Vergara, who mentioned, “Yes, but for scientific purposes.” “No for me,” Mandel mentioned, to a loud booing from the audience. Cowell cast the final vote, siding with the audience and giving Aichi a 'yes,' sending him to the next round.

With the crowd cheering wildly, Crews ran onto the stage and took off his shirt, stripping alongside Aichi. The host stunned everyone in the theater, flexing his shredded muscles. In that moment, both Aichi and Crews were seen screaming loudly on the stage of ‘America’s Got Talent’ together. However, Crews soon left the stage laughing. Making a witty remark, Mandel told Aichi, “I think the ladies really like science.” According to Fandom, Aichi was disqualified from the competition for breaching a contract. The contestant was announced to be among the sixteen contestants on Big Brother 24.