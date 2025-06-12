‘AGT’ singer risks it all after leaving military, earns standing ovation for flawless Chappell Roan cover

Even Simon Cowell did a double take when this military veteran belted out ‘Pink Pony Club’

With its milestone Season 20, 'America's Got Talent' is leaving no stone unturned to make sure viewers get the best of the entertainment. While the season is brimming with talent, one military veteran stunned the judges with an unexpected cover of a Chappell Roan song. The performance was so electrifying that the judges couldn’t help but give a standing ovation, creating a heartwarming 'AGT' moment.

Simon Cowell attends the 'America's Got Talent' Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison)

On the Tuesday, June 10 episode of 'America’s Got Talent,' contestant Benjamin Hightower shared his emotional journey, saying, "I made the really scary choice to get out of the military and take a chance on myself because I believe in my ability to be a performer." Hightower revealed that he left the Air Force after seven years of active duty, as per Billboard. Dressed in a white shirt and ripped jeans, Hightower delivered a powerful rendition of Chappell Roan’s 'Pink Pony Club.'

Following his performance, Hightower received a rousing reception from the judges, audience, and his mother, cheering him on after his heartfelt performance. Explaining his song choice, Hightower shared it resonated deeply due to his Tennessee roots, mirroring the song's theme of seeking acceptance beyond the South. Judge Howie Mandel praised the performance, saying, "That song is great, but I think that also could be a hit, your rendition of her song. It was beautiful; it was great." Sofia Vergara called it "the perfect audition," saying, "This is what you’re supposed to be doing. I think America’s going to love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

However, it was Simon Cowell who gave the most impactful reaction, telling Hightower, "I really like you. I really do." He admitted he had low expectations, saying, "When I saw the keyboard, I thought, 'Oh God, it’s going to be something like Stand By Me or something we've heard a billion times.' And it wasn't." Cowell continued, "When you do somebody else's song and you make it your version, that's smart. I love that song, I love your version, and I don't know, there's something about you I really like."

Following his powerful performance and positive feedback, Hightower was visibly emotional as he spoke with host Terry Crews backstage. Talking about the overwhelming response, he shared how meaningful the moment was for him, saying, "If the little kid who grew up in Tennessee could see me now, he would be so proud." In addition to Hightower's powerful performance, the episode also witnessed a Golden Buzzer awardee as 49-year-old Charity Lockhart took the stage.

Before her mind-blowing performance, Lockhart shared how she rebuilt her life after being temporarily homeless following a divorce, as per TV Insider. However, her audition didn't begin smoothly, as Cowell abruptly stopped her during her first song, 'Over the Rainbow,' prompting boos from the crowd and confusion backstage. "I stopped you because I like you, but it just wasn't working for me," Cowell explained, asking her to try her second prepared song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

Lockhart then stunned the judges with a breathtaking cover of The Beatles’ 'Golden Slumbers.' When she finished, Mel B praised her deeply, saying, "Every once in a while, you see someone, you connect with them and they just bring more and more to the table. I think you're amazing, and I want to give you this right now." The singer then slammed the Golden Buzzer, sending Lockhart straight to the live shows.