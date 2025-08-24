Mel B closes her eyes as ‘AGT’ couple flip and swing from high platform in ‘scary but sexy’ aerial act

"This is the first time tonight somebody has actually risked their life, which shows you what this means to them," Howie Mandel said.

Mel B struggled to keep her eyes open during 'AGT' dance duo Sirca Marea’s stunning yet scary aerial act. The duo performed on Alex Warren’s ‘Ordinary,’ but their act was far from it. From the start to the very end, it was filled with hair-raising moments, and the judges didn’t let that go unacknowledged. The Spice Girl alum admitted that the gorgeous aerial act was nothing close to normal. “That is not right. You gave me the fright of my life, but it was brilliant,” she added. “I closed my eyes for half of it because I just couldn't watch it. But your technique, your vibe, your commitment are on fire,” Mel B said.

The praises didn’t end there! Howie Mandel acknowledged how the duo risked their lives just for the sake of the stage and entertainment. "This is the first time tonight somebody has actually risked their life, which shows you what this means to them," he said. “This is a combination of danger, dedication, and dance all in one. It’s epic. At any given moment, if you’re just off a minute, you could die!” he added. The judge insisted that their dedication despite the risk speaks a lot for what ‘AGT’ season 20 stands for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent Auditions (@agtauditions)

Sofia Vergara thought their performance was just as “spectacular” as their audition. “It was sexy again. It was scary, and you guys made it unique once more. We've seen a lot of these acts, and you guys make it different,” she added. Simon Cowell also thought that the act was “incredible” but was curious to know more about their on-stage chemistry. Sirca revealed that at times in the middle of their routine, they don’t have time to agree or disagree on something. However, there’s something between them that lets them instinctively pick up on those signs. He explained that it’s “something beyond that we feel.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent Auditions (@agtauditions)

Cowell explained that the audience would connect with the duo not just because of their acts, but also because they are relatable. “I think people are going to relate to you and your story. You explained how difficult it was,” he added. The judge admitted that it was overall a “spectacular” act. Cowell thought that their performance in the live show was a step up from their act from the audition. Overall, it was a huge success, and the duo certainly has the potential to go ahead and possibly win this season. While this performance had Mel B hiding her face and closing her eyes, their audition had Vergara screaming out of fear.

At one point, the ‘Modern Family’ alum even got off her judge's chair as she was too scared to continue watching the dangerous stunts. She wished she had her Golden Buzzer to give it to the duo. Nevertheless, they made it quite far in the competition and certainly have a lot more in store. Fans are eager to watch which contestants will make it to the next round of the competition. Golden Buzzer contestant Charity Lockhart delivered a surprisingly underwhelming performance, leading to her elimination. Fans also had high expectations from Tom Sandoval, but his awful act led Cowell to press the red button. Many unexpected contestants left the competition early, making victory open to anyone at this point.