Mel B and Sofia Vergara play nice on 'AGT' — but insiders claim it’s only for the cameras

It turns out Sofia Vergara and Mel B's bond is not as strong as fans anticipated! Mel, who rejoined the judging panel of 'America's Got Talent' following Heidi Klum's departure, is not on the best of terms with fellow judge Vergara. If rumors are to be believed, the duo are on icy terms, so much so that the 'Spice Girls' alum reportedly does not even make eye contact or engage in conversation with Vergara off-camera.

Sofia Vergara attends the 'America's Got Talent' Season 15 Kickoff at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman)

While Mel B and Vergara appear friendly on camera during 'America’s Got Talent,' a production source claims their off-screen relationship is notably different, as per The Sun US. Mel barely acknowledged Sofia when they weren't recording," the insider revealed. The source continued, "Mel spent most of the time talking to Howie, who she was sitting right next to, or even got up to talk to Simon. But even though Sofia was right on the other side of her, they barely spoke or even made eye contact when the cameras went down."

In fact, Mel reportedly "would even get up and walk around to go talk to Simon or lean back and talk to him over Sofia but barely spoke or made eye contact with Sofia." The insider added, "She seemed to get along well with Simon and Howie off camera. And she got along with Sofia when cameras were on, but when they were off, very icy vibes."

Though Mel and Vergara's on-camera and social media camaraderie paints a different picture, a source claims their off-screen dynamic is quite different. "The duo appear to hit it off to the general audience as they banter with each other during filming—they even frequently post together on social media," the insider noted. In fact, Vergara recently shared a cheerful selfie with Mel, writing in the caption, "We are almost done with auditions!"

Despite the friendly appearance, the source emphasized, "Their friendship does not appear to translate when filming stops." Still, the insider clarified, "There appears to be no animosity between Mel B and Howie or Simon." It is to be noted that Mel previously judged alongside Cowell and Mandel from Seasons 8 to 13 of 'America’s Got Talent.' During that period, Klum was also a co-judge, while Vergara didn't join until 2020, after 'Modern Family' ended.

This is not the first time Vergara has found herself in the hot waters of speculations of having a feud with fellow judges, as reports speculated that she and Klum also shared cold vibes off-screen. A show insider told Life & Style, "They are civil and go online with plenty of showy selfies, but that's as far as it goes," as reported by Yahoo! Entertainment. The source pointed out that their biggest differences lie in their lifestyles, especially when it comes to food. "They don't have much in common besides their jobs on America's Got Talent and don't share the same tastes in style, mannerisms, and especially food!" the insider said.

Reportedly, Vergara is known for enjoying indulgent meals, as the source revealed, "She loves to eat and makes a big show of it, almost like she's rubbing it in Heidi's face." Klum, on the other hand, maintains a strict diet. "Heidi has dieted most of her life, and she's strict about what goes into her body," the source explained. "A meal for her is raw veggies and fruit." The insider also added with some curiosity, "People wonder how Sofía stays so slim given the amount she eats!"