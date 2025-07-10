10-year-old ‘AGT’ contestant wows judges with impressive Lenny Kravitz cover: 'You got so...'

It’s hard to imagine that Lenny Kravitz’s rockstar presence could be impersonated! But a 10-year-old on ‘AGT’ proved us all wrong.

It’s hard to imagine that Lenny Kravitz’s rockstar presence could be impersonated! But when 10-year-old Bay Melnick Virgolino walked on the ‘AGT’ stage, he proved us wrong. He strummed on his electric guitar and sang Kravitz’s hit song ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way.’ A few seconds into his performance and the audience was already on their feet, cheering for the talented young kid. The contestant revealed that famous guitarist Slash was his inspiration behind pursuing rock music. He said, “I was 5 years old when I was obsessed with Slash. So I wanted to learn how to play and asked my mom for lessons.”

Before launching into his performance, Bay gave a shoutout to his parents for being his 'biggest' supporters. “They are my rodies,” he said with a giggle. As he did mic checks, host Terry Crews double-checked his age with his parents. “He’s 10?” Crews asked in astonishment, and Bay's father proudly nodded. His audition ended, but the cheers didn’t stop! “I think Lenny Kravitz would be so proud of you,” judge Mel B told the contestant. She added, “You got so into it and did all those riffs. I felt it. I really liked that bit.”

“There’s no question. I don’t have to say anything. This audience just said it,” Howie Mandel echoed. “You are amazing, you are memorable, you are a rockstar,” he added. Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara opined that he was “one of the coolest kids” she’s ever met. “You are a little miny tiny superstar,” she remarked. Simon Cowell couldn’t help but imagine how proud his parents must be feeling watching him smash it on stage. He revealed that his 11-year-old son Eric has started drumming lessons, and he could resonate with his parents’ pride. “I’m thinking, gosh, that must be the best feeling in the world for you and your mum and dad,” Cowell said.

The judge could tell that Bay was having the time of his life, and the latter agreed. “If you are having fun, we are having fun,” he stressed. The young rockstar got a unanimous ‘yes’ from all four judges, but unfortunately, no Golden Buzzer. Bay wasn’t the only young prodigy who went viral on the ‘AGT’ stage. 9-year-old Journeyy Belton also created quite a buzz with his powerful performance of an original song titled ‘Paradise.’ Journey was hailed as a young musical genius after his incredible performance.

“Things are gonna happen for you. I can feel it. You are somebody who has a God-given talent. And it’s rare,” Cowell told Belton. “I love your music. I love you. You are a superstar already,” Vergara added. Fans flocked to the YouTube comment section to praise Belton’s amazing vocal prowess. “He’s spiritually tuned in! To write a song like that, it’s a purpose behind it, he’s definitely an Earth angel,” a fan commented. “Protect his childhood and his talent. Absolute gift,” another netizen added. “Bay Melnick Vergolino sounds like the name of a rock legend! He’s going to be a massive STAR someday!” a third social media agreed.