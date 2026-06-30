‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 takes a turn after Shekinah’s ‘disrespectful’ comment sparks huge bar brawl

‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 5 featured multiple arguments involving Sarper, Rebecca, Shekinah, Guillermo, and more.

The recently released ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 5 featured a heated argument between Shekinah and Thais. It happened after Thais told Shekinah that she was “picking on” Patrick. While Thais was explaining the conversation between Patrick and Sarper, she noted, “If someone tells me…to my husband…” But soon, Shekinah interrupted her and responded that it was Patrick who was talking about money with Sarper. “It’s okay, they can talk,” replied Thais. Shekinah pulled fellow cast member Cara and told her, “Let me tell you something that he said earlier. He told your husband to not worry, you’re making a lot of money doing what you’re doing.” However, Thais noted that he did not say that in a “wrong way” and told Shekinah that she was “trying to get people to fight.”

A still from ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 5 featuring Jenny, Thais, and more cast members (Image Source: @TLC)

While the two were talking, things got intense after finger-pointing began. “Shut your mouth. You shut your mouth,” yelled Thais. “Don’t put your finger on me,” responded Shekinah. Soon, fellow cast members intervened and tried to break the ongoing clash between the two. Thais shared that while she was talking to Shekinah, she pointed the finger at her. The cameras also captured some of the cups and glasses scattered across the table between the two as the clash grew even more heated. “Don’t talk to me like that,” said Thais. While Shekinah told her, “B**** almost hit me,” Thais responded, “You are b**ch.” There was a lot of cursing back and forth between the two. “Get that b**** out of her,” said Shekinah. As everyone was trying to stop the two from clashing more, Shekinah told Thais, “Go back to your country.” This remark from her escalated the drama among other cast members as well. Seeing their reactions, Shekinah and Sarper left the bar. “I hate all those f****** b******,” said Shekinah. Sarper told her not to do such a thing.

A still from ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 5 featuring Shekinah, Sarper, and more cast members (Image Source: @TLC)

After the two left, cast members reflected on Shekinah’s remarks. Rebecca noted that she should not have made such a remark when she is married to an immigrant. In a confessional, Thais noted, “She has a partner from another country, I mean, why she was, like, saying that to me? That was so disrespectful, so inappropriate, and she just, she totally crossed the line today. What the f***.” Soon, Guillermo arrived and asked who remarked, “Go back to your country.” Shekinah and Sarper were outside the pub, waiting for their cab. She told Sarper that Thais “better stay away” from her the rest of the time there. In a confessional, Guillermo noted that the “go back to your country” remark was painful, as the fight had been going on for so long.

A still from ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 5 featuring Guillermo (Image Source: @TLC)

Soon, Guillermo went out to talk to Shekinah and Sarper. He asked what happened and why she said such a thing. Guillermo asked Sarper whether Shekinah’s “Go back to your country” comment was okay. Sarper asked him who he was to question it. “Who are you to tell what is okay?” yelled Sarper. He pushed Guillermo away, and he lost his balance. The glass that Guillermo was holding fell and broke. Sumit was also there, trying to break up the fight. The episode ended on a high note, where security also intervened to stop Sarper.