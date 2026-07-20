MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who was nominated on ‘Big Brother 28’ tonight? Rome lands in hot water after being locked out of HOH room

'Survivor' alum Rick Devens locks in his nominations after winning the HOH competition
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 11 HOURS AGO
A still of Rick in the HOH competition (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still of Rick in the HOH competition (Cover Image Source: CBS)

'Big Brother 28' is back with a new episode, and tensions could not be higher. The latest installment picked up right after Ashley Trail's eviction. Everyone was seen celebrating after making it through the first week, but Lyric was surprised that it wasn't a split vote. Elsewhere, Melody was a bit shaken by Ashley's admission that she had people on her side. She then set her sights on winning HOH to save her alliance. Angela was also gunning to be the HOH, as she believed Rome was after her in the game. The BB26 alum also had doubts about Haley's position in the Red Corner. The houseguests travelled back to June 30, 1992, for this all-important HOH competition and found themselves in a country bar. They then participated in a cowboy-themed competition.  

Rick in the HOH competition (Image Source: CBS)
Rick in the HOH competition (Image Source: CBS)

The competition was divided into three rounds. In the first round, everyone had to pick partners. Since there were 15 people eligible to compete, one would be left out. The unlucky lad turned out to be Rick Devens. But as it turned out, he was not so unlucky, as this meant he would directly go into the next round. Each pair was instructed to throw a disc over the dance floor featuring several numbers. The individual with the higher score in the pair would advance to the next round. Haley, Drew, Melody, Kamu, Lyric, Jason, and Angela were the ones to move on. The remaining individuals and Rick were then again instructed to form pairs. This time, the pair with the combined highest score would proceed to the last round. Haley and Rick emerged as the victors and the final two standing in the competition. 

Rome in front of HOH (Image Source: CBS)
Rome in front of HOH (Image Source: CBS)

Both Rick and Haley are in the same alliance named 'Red Corner.' Haley asked the 'Survivor' alum to throw the HOH to her, and he was willing to do so. He was the first one to take the shot and landed on 35 after a slight push. Haley went next and landed on 27 after targeting 45. Just like that, Rick became the new HOH, and as he said, "We got another Survivor HOH in the Big Brother house." Rick began talking to various houseguests about the trajectory of this week. He and Rome sat down for a talk, and even though they share a good bond, there does not seem to be a solid relationship between them in the game. The 'Survivor' alum then floated Lyric and Melody as possible targets, which Rome tried to shut down, especially speaking in favor of keeping Lyric safe. Rick did not want to be the HOH; hence, he had no plans in place, making everything slightly overwhelming for him. 

Angela in Time Capsule (Image Source: CBS)
Angela in Time Capsule (Image Source: CBS)

Angela's agenda for the week is to get Rome on the block, and she presented this to Rick. The 'Survivor' alum was happy to jump on board. Fans would know that Rick thrives in chaos, and this move guarantees a change in the dynamics of the house. Rick gathered both 'Red Corner' and 'Crossover' up to his HOH room to solidify this plan. Both groups come together to form 'Tool Shed' and decide to backdoor Rome. Rome noticed people going to the HOH room and decided to join, suspecting he might be in danger. Rick did not answer the door and locked him out of the room. The only way the 'Roman Empire' can survive this week is with 'Time Capsule,' which Angela controls. Angela was then taken to a room and spun. The space she landed on would determine if she would receive Power or Punishment this week. Unfortunately, she landed on 'Hard Boiled Detective,' a punishment from last season that requires an individual to spend the entire week in an egg costume. 

Rick locks in his nominations (Image Source: CBS)
Rick locks in his nominations (Image Source: CBS)

Jason was sad that he didn't receive America's vote and was in tears about the fact in the Diary Room. Rome tried to talk to Rick about the impending nominations, but couldn't make any headway. Rick ultimately nominated Lyric, Jason, and Melody, and made it clear that the real target is Rome. The RuPaul's Drag Race alum, clearly upset by the nominations, directed his wrath at Angela. As Rick was locking in the names, he said, "Good Job" to her. Rick explained his choice and said the nominees did not talk about the game enough. Jason called him a "liar," which Angela refuted. Then Jason said, "This is your HOH," to Angela, suggesting Rick was doing her dirty work. Angela had had enough and called a "house meeting." The episode ended on a cliffhanger with the narrator saying, "The whole house is about to crack." 'Big Brother' continues to air every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

How did Gregory Colburn die? ‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 22 honors Keith Colburn’s late nephew with heartfelt tribute
REALITY TV

How did Gregory Colburn die? ‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 22 honors Keith Colburn’s late nephew with heartfelt tribute

The latest ‘Deadliest Catch’ episode honored Gregory Colburn, who unexpectedly died of a motorcycle accident in May.
12 hours ago
Lindsay Hubbard teases new cast members for ‘Summer House’ Season 11: ‘We have a new house’
REALITY TV

Lindsay Hubbard teases new cast members for ‘Summer House’ Season 11: ‘We have a new house’

Along with OG and recently joined cast members, a few new faces are also set to feature in the upcoming season of the Bravo show.
15 hours ago
James Gunn gave one ‘Big Brother 28’ contestant a cameo in ‘Man of Tomorrow’ but he ‘had to cancel’
BIG BROTHER

James Gunn gave one ‘Big Brother 28’ contestant a cameo in ‘Man of Tomorrow’ but he ‘had to cancel’

In an interesting moment, one ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 contestant gave James Gunn a shout-out during the July 16 episode
19 hours ago
Inside ‘Big Brother’ house: Where it’s filmed and how fans can attend live shows
BIG BROTHER

Inside ‘Big Brother’ house: Where it’s filmed and how fans can attend live shows

Since Season 6, ‘Big Brother’ has been filmed in one location in California, which fans can also visit during live shows.
2 days ago
Who is Ashley Trail? ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 contestant says she tried a burger for the first time on show
BIG BROTHER

Who is Ashley Trail? ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 contestant says she tried a burger for the first time on show

Ashley Trail shares her take on the delicious first-time experience she had on ‘Big Brother’ Season 28.
2 days ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Contestant survives Final Jeopardy by a slim $400 margin
REALITY TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Contestant survives Final Jeopardy by a slim $400 margin

Friday’s ‘Jeopardy!’ came down to just $400. Here’s who won, the Final Jeopardy answer, and why there’s no new episode this weekend.
2 days ago
Is ‘Big Brother’ on tonight? Here’s when the next Season 28 episode airs after Week 2’s HOH nominations
BIG BROTHER

Is ‘Big Brother’ on tonight? Here’s when the next Season 28 episode airs after Week 2’s HOH nominations

CBS skipped another night of ‘Big Brother’ Season 28. Here’s why there’s no episode today and what happened after the first eviction.
2 days ago
Rick Devens sends ‘Big Brother’ 28 house into chaos with his latest move as BB Time Capsule claims its first victim
BIG BROTHER

Rick Devens sends ‘Big Brother’ 28 house into chaos with his latest move as BB Time Capsule claims its first victim

Rick Devens makes his nominations, which send the ‘Big Brother’ house into total chaos.
2 days ago
Julie Chen Moonves calls out ‘Survivor’ alum’s ‘Big Brother’ antics: ‘Go back to the Island...’
BIG BROTHER

Julie Chen Moonves calls out ‘Survivor’ alum’s ‘Big Brother’ antics: ‘Go back to the Island...’

Julie Chen Moonves says Rick Devens’ alliance leak shows he has yet to adjust to the ‘Big Brother’ game, after calling out his gameplay.
3 days ago
‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Week 2 Spoilers: Who won Head of Household?
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Week 2 Spoilers: Who won Head of Household?

A new Head of Household is crowned after Ashley Trail’s eviction, setting up Week 2 nominations and plenty of drama.
3 days ago