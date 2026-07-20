Who was nominated on ‘Big Brother 28’ tonight? Rome lands in hot water after being locked out of HOH room

'Survivor' alum Rick Devens locks in his nominations after winning the HOH competition

'Big Brother 28' is back with a new episode, and tensions could not be higher. The latest installment picked up right after Ashley Trail's eviction. Everyone was seen celebrating after making it through the first week, but Lyric was surprised that it wasn't a split vote. Elsewhere, Melody was a bit shaken by Ashley's admission that she had people on her side. She then set her sights on winning HOH to save her alliance. Angela was also gunning to be the HOH, as she believed Rome was after her in the game. The BB26 alum also had doubts about Haley's position in the Red Corner. The houseguests travelled back to June 30, 1992, for this all-important HOH competition and found themselves in a country bar. They then participated in a cowboy-themed competition.

Rick in the HOH competition (Image Source: CBS)

The competition was divided into three rounds. In the first round, everyone had to pick partners. Since there were 15 people eligible to compete, one would be left out. The unlucky lad turned out to be Rick Devens. But as it turned out, he was not so unlucky, as this meant he would directly go into the next round. Each pair was instructed to throw a disc over the dance floor featuring several numbers. The individual with the higher score in the pair would advance to the next round. Haley, Drew, Melody, Kamu, Lyric, Jason, and Angela were the ones to move on. The remaining individuals and Rick were then again instructed to form pairs. This time, the pair with the combined highest score would proceed to the last round. Haley and Rick emerged as the victors and the final two standing in the competition.

Rome in front of HOH (Image Source: CBS)

Both Rick and Haley are in the same alliance named 'Red Corner.' Haley asked the 'Survivor' alum to throw the HOH to her, and he was willing to do so. He was the first one to take the shot and landed on 35 after a slight push. Haley went next and landed on 27 after targeting 45. Just like that, Rick became the new HOH, and as he said, "We got another Survivor HOH in the Big Brother house." Rick began talking to various houseguests about the trajectory of this week. He and Rome sat down for a talk, and even though they share a good bond, there does not seem to be a solid relationship between them in the game. The 'Survivor' alum then floated Lyric and Melody as possible targets, which Rome tried to shut down, especially speaking in favor of keeping Lyric safe. Rick did not want to be the HOH; hence, he had no plans in place, making everything slightly overwhelming for him.

Angela in Time Capsule (Image Source: CBS)

Angela's agenda for the week is to get Rome on the block, and she presented this to Rick. The 'Survivor' alum was happy to jump on board. Fans would know that Rick thrives in chaos, and this move guarantees a change in the dynamics of the house. Rick gathered both 'Red Corner' and 'Crossover' up to his HOH room to solidify this plan. Both groups come together to form 'Tool Shed' and decide to backdoor Rome. Rome noticed people going to the HOH room and decided to join, suspecting he might be in danger. Rick did not answer the door and locked him out of the room. The only way the 'Roman Empire' can survive this week is with 'Time Capsule,' which Angela controls. Angela was then taken to a room and spun. The space she landed on would determine if she would receive Power or Punishment this week. Unfortunately, she landed on 'Hard Boiled Detective,' a punishment from last season that requires an individual to spend the entire week in an egg costume.

Rick locks in his nominations (Image Source: CBS)

Jason was sad that he didn't receive America's vote and was in tears about the fact in the Diary Room. Rome tried to talk to Rick about the impending nominations, but couldn't make any headway. Rick ultimately nominated Lyric, Jason, and Melody, and made it clear that the real target is Rome. The RuPaul's Drag Race alum, clearly upset by the nominations, directed his wrath at Angela. As Rick was locking in the names, he said, "Good Job" to her. Rick explained his choice and said the nominees did not talk about the game enough. Jason called him a "liar," which Angela refuted. Then Jason said, "This is your HOH," to Angela, suggesting Rick was doing her dirty work. Angela had had enough and called a "house meeting." The episode ended on a cliffhanger with the narrator saying, "The whole house is about to crack." 'Big Brother' continues to air every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.