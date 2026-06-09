‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 turns chaotic as couples clash over money, trust & therapy breakthroughs

Jenny and Sumit explode over $50K investment as therapy sessions spiral on ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’, here's your Season 3 Episode 2 recap

The latest ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 2 featured the couples exploring various therapy sessions with their assigned professionals. When Dr. Tyrone K. Grandison, a marriage and family therapist, asked Jenny and Sumit about their relationship, she responded that she did not know where to start. “Right now, we’re living with his parents. So that’s causing problems. But…I mean, we have other issues too.” She recalled how things unfolded between them the night before. She was talking about the drinking argument with Sumit. While she did not want him to get drunk, Sumit thought otherwise. “And I feel like he’s disrespecting me,” she added.

A still from ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 2 featuring the therapists from the group session (Image Source: @TLC)

Soon, the two got into an argument over whether he had informed Jenny regarding his $50,000 investment. In a joint confession, Sumit shared that after receiving a tip from his friend, he realized that if he had waited for Jenny’s approval, he could have missed the opportunity to earn money. “I didn’t lose any money, and if it’s up to you, I will never able to take any risk,” Sumit mentioned. Jenny told him to “be honest.” Sumit also recalled an incident in which he felt Jenny tried to punch him, but she refused. Fellow cast member Shekinah noted that Sumit might have pushed Jenny to a “breaking point.” Sarper could potentially see that Jenny could throw a punch if she wanted to.

A still from ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 2 featuring Sumit and Jenny (Image Source: @TLC)

Later, other couples, including Kara and Guillermo, also reflected on their relationship. He revealed that the two had been apart for over a year. “I was feeling like really, everything was on me…The logistics of the household and, like, to cook meals, to take care of our, at that time, really small baby…also while working several jobs. Like, I felt like I was drowning,” shared Kara. She noted that Guillermo was “not helping” her. Listening to that, he jumped in, “That’s some bull***t.” According to him, the “actual problem” was that Kara liked to go out and drink. The two got into a disagreement over Kara’s friend with whom she had been intimate years ago.

A still from ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 2 featuring Rebecca and Zied with Dr. Tyrone K. Grandison (Image Source: @TLC)

Later in the episode, Rebecca and Zied had a one-on-one session with Dr. Tyrone. The two were asked about their previous group therapy session. While Zied felt it was good for him to open up and learn about others’ stories, Rebecca did not feel the same. “He got so buddy-buddy with Sarper after Sarper became very disrespectful to me…as soon as we went back upstairs to our room, it turned into a huge argument,” recalled Rebecca. Zied shared how she told Sarper to “shut up” earlier, after which the two got into an argument. Rebecca mentioned that Sarper’s being disrespectful did not sit well with her. However, Zied replied that she was disrespectful to Sarper. “You hurt my feelings a lot more than he did when we got back to the room,” added Rebecca.

A still from ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 2 featuring Kara and Guillermo (Image Source: @TLC)

Furthermore, dating and relationship coach Dr. Persia Lawson arrived and spent time with the couples. She announced that it was their “Royal Banquet,” and that they were there to discuss a crucial element: etiquette. “Etiquette is particularly important in British culture. But really, it’s important in all relationships. How we listen to each other, how we communicate with each other…it’s a mark of respect,” she noted. Later, in a confessional, Dr. Lawson revealed that she saw a notable disrespect among the couples. They often “talk over each other,” and some of them were also “yelling and screaming” at each other. She talked to couples about their habits of complimenting their partners. Soon, Kara and Guillermo got into another argument while discussing how she started selling intimate pictures to earn money.