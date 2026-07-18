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Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Contestant survives Final Jeopardy by a slim $400 margin

Friday’s ‘Jeopardy!’ came down to just $400. Here’s who won, the Final Jeopardy answer, and why there’s no new episode this weekend.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 41 MINUTES AGO
(L-R) Caleb Groen, Angharad Rebholz, and Andy Strange in 'Jeopardy!' contestant profile pictures (Cover Image Source: Jeopardy!)
(L-R) Caleb Groen, Angharad Rebholz, and Andy Strange in 'Jeopardy!' contestant profile pictures (Cover Image Source: Jeopardy!)

Caleb Groen came incredibly close to seeing his impressive ‘Jeopardy!’ run come to an end on Friday, July 17. Instead, the law and policy student escaped by the slimmest of margins, extending his winning streak to 11 consecutive victories after a nail-biting Final Jeopardy round. The latest win earned Groen another $24,801, bringing his 11-day total to $346,968. While he once again walked away as champion, this was not one of his more comfortable victories. In fact, it turned into his closest finish of the week, with just a few hundred dollars separating first and second place when the game came to an end. Friday’s episode featured two new challengers hoping to stop Groen’s run. Standing behind the podium alongside the returning champion were Angharad Rebholz, a middle school teacher from Hopewell, New Jersey, and Andy Strange, a project test engineer from Erlanger, Kentucky. 

A screengrab of Caleb Groen taken from 'Jeopardy!' clip (Image Source: YouTube | @jeopardy)
A screengrab of Caleb Groen taken from 'Jeopardy!' clip (Image Source: YouTube | @jeopardy)

From the opening round, all three contestants worked to build momentum. But as the game progressed, Groen once again found himself near the top of the scoreboard. Still, neither challenger made things easy, especially Strange, who continued to stay within distance throughout Double Jeopardy. By the time the second round wrapped up, Groen held first place with $24,200. Strange remained behind at $12,400, while Rebholz entered Final Jeopardy with $1,600. Although Groen carried a healthy lead into the last clue, ‘Jeopardy!’ fans know that the final wagers often matter just as much as the correct response. One aggressive bet or one cautious decision can completely reshape the standings in a matter of seconds.

This game proved exactly why. For Friday’s Final Jeopardy, contestants faced a clue from the category ‘Movie Music’. The clue read: “The main theme heard in this movie uses a motif that’s an alternating pattern of an E and an F, gradually becoming insistent.” The correct response was: “What is Jaws?” All three contestants successfully identified the famous Steven Spielberg thriller, meaning the outcome came down entirely to wagering strategy. That’s where things became interesting. Strange decided to make a bold move, risking $12,000 of his total. The gamble paid off, as his correct response increased his score to $24,400, putting real pressure on Groen. Fortunately for Groen, even though he had risked only $601, it was enough to raise his score from $24,200 to $24,801. 

The Final Jeopardy round of 'Jeopardy!' July 17 episode (Image Source: X | @Jeopardy)
The Final Jeopardy round of 'Jeopardy!' July 17 episode (Image Source: X | @Jeopardy)

That tiny wager turned out to be the perfect calculation, allowing him to edge past Strange by just $401. Rebholz also solved the clue correctly and added $600 to her score, finishing the game with $2,200. Now, fans eager to see whether Groen can continue climbing the record books will have to wait a little longer. ‘Jeopardy!’ does not air new episodes over the weekend, meaning there won’t be fresh installments on Saturday or Sunday. The long-running quiz show will return on Monday, July 20, when Groen steps behind the podium once again for his 12th appearance as defending champion.

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