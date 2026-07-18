Who is Ashley Trail? ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 contestant says she tried a burger for the first time on show

Ashley Trail shares her take on the delicious first-time experience she had on ‘Big Brother’ Season 28.

'Big Brother' Season 28 (BB28) recently bowed out its first eventful week with the eviction of 24-year-old Ashley Trail. The Illinois bartender found herself on the block after Mallory won the veto. Initially somewhat of a pawn, the 'Barstool Sports' alum became the target when her campaign threatened to expose the 'Crossover' alliance. The former 'Weather Girl's' only shot to safety was winning the all-important Blockbuster. Unfortunately, she was defeated by Yash and on eviction night, found herself sitting beside Taylor. Despite an interesting last speech, the remaining houseguests unanimously showed her the door. Fortunately, she did not go home with nothing. The media personality ate her first-ever burger in the 'Big Brother' house and will carry that feeling for the rest of her life.

Ashley Trail on 'Big Brother 28' (Image Source: CBS)

"To all my fellow houseguests, my roomies. Love you, but I don't want to say miss you just yet. I'm having oh so very much fun with you guys, and I am gonna have some serious FOMO on all the snacks we have been devouring all night, and I need in on that," she said before facing the vote. In the previous episode, she talked about her burger abstinence. "I've just never gotten around to it," she shared. It was only after Rome cooked a hearty hamburger in the house that she had a chance to get a taste of it, and it is safe to say that she loved it. "I'm tasting all the flavors, I'm soaking all of it in. It's so very delicious," she said about the dish.

Ashley, Yash, and Taylor on BB28 (Image Source: CBS | Matthew Taplinger)

Though it is not atypical of people to lie in the BB house, it seems Trail was honest in her burger review. "It was kind of exhilarating, and the fact that I did it in the Big Brother house feels so peak," Trail shared her experience with PEOPLE. "I don't know how I'm gonna top this ever in my life, other than hit up the greasiest, most fast-foodie place ever. Like, a real-deal, double-stack burger. I just can't wait to keep upping it." Now that she got a taste, she wants to expand her horizons and try hamburgers from other places. "I keep hearing In-N-Out is the whole shebang of where I need to visit," she added. "A little fry on the side, a little milkshake to wash it down. And, hey, I'm not mad at it. We're in California — I need to live it up while I'm here."

Ashley eating a hamburger for the first time (Image Source: CBS)

As far as the game is concerned, Trail does understand how her campaigning may have played a role in her eviction. In her defense, she did not expect to be in such a position in Week 1. She leaned on her fellow houseguests for suggestions, which ultimately cost her. Trail is not ecstatic about being evicted; however, she does see the good in all of it. "The good news is for me, leaving week one, my one true perk might just be that I didn't get a lot of drama," she shared. "I got a lot of the 'we get to know each other' light and dandy icebreakers and trauma-bonding, crazy conversations. I got a lot of fun and light out of it before things got crazy, luckily."

Ashley and Angela from BB28 (Image Source: CBS)

In her interview with EW, the bartender maintains she had no real allies. "I mean, I had people whom I really liked. I liked Angela. I thought Barrett and I were kinda tight. I think he might've played me out," she explained. "And I really begged for Melody. I was like, 'Melody, be my BFFL.' But she was just so committed to her group. Everybody was just so committed. And I couldn't find my one true love in there." Now that she is out, Trail is rooting for Angela Murray to win it all. "I'm rooting for Angela to win the BB house over and just ultimately win the game because she is just so kind and sweet. I genuinely think she's genuine, even though she had to do what she had to do and kick me to the curb," she shared. "I think that she's just playing a nice, sweet game." 'Big Brother' continues to air every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.