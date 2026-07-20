MEAWW Entertainment Logo

James Gunn gave one ‘Big Brother 28’ contestant a cameo in ‘Man of Tomorrow’ but he ‘had to cancel’

In an interesting moment, one ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 contestant gave James Gunn a shout-out during the July 16 episode
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 16 HOURS AGO
James Gunn at the LA Premiere of Warner Bros. 'Superman' on July 07, 2025; Image of Rick Devens from ‘Big Brother 28’ (Cover Image Source: [L] CBS; [R] Getty Images | Photo by Stewart Cook)
James Gunn at the LA Premiere of Warner Bros. 'Superman' on July 07, 2025; Image of Rick Devens from ‘Big Brother 28’ (Cover Image Source: [L] CBS; [R] Getty Images | Photo by Stewart Cook)

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 features ‘Survivor’ alum Rick Devens, who is currently competing for the $750,000 grand prize. Notably, according to James Gunn, the two-time ‘Survivor’ contestant was set to have a cameo in ‘Man of Tomorrow.’ During the July 16, 2026 episode of the reality show, viewers witnessed the first live vote followed by an eviction. Rick was one of the first contestants in the Diary Room to share whom he wanted to nominate for the elimination. Interestingly, fans noticed post-vote shout-outs from him, as he said, “Happy birthday, Juju! Shout-out Jack, Becca, James Gunn.”

Rick Devens from 'Survivor' 50 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @rick_devens)
Rick Devens from 'Survivor' 50 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @rick_devens)

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Superman’ director, James Gunn, responded to Rick’s shout-out via Threads. On July 18, 2026, he wrote, “Thanks to the shoutout my friend @rick_devens on @bigbrothercbs.” A netizen then commented, asking whether the two knew each other. Gunn replied, “We do. He was gonna appear in the background of MoT but he had to cancel (his awesome wife and kids still came). He couldn't tell me why but told me I'd be excited. Obviously I was!” Another individual then asked whether Rick Devens could get a “cameo in Superman II,” and Gunn responded, “No because he’s on Big Brother! Otherwise he would have been.” 

Long-time fans must know that Gunn is also a huge ‘Big Brother’ fan and has been following the show for years. Last year, he also appeared on the ‘Big Brother: Unlocked’ finale and reflected on the show’s 27th season. He has also been in touch with ‘Big Brother’ Season 24 winner Taylor Hale, who also commented on the said post on Threads. Taylor wrote, “How did I miss this?” As of now, Rick Devens is still on the show, and fans are eager to see how his journey unfolds.

 
View on Threads

After Ashley Trail became the first contestant to be evicted, the dynamics in the house changed. Apart from Devens, the housemates now include Angela Murray, Dee Valladares, Barrett Pfeiffer, Chuk Anyanwu, Drew Campbell, Haley Thogmartin, Jason de Puy aka Salina EsTitties, Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk, LaTrice Verrett, Lyric Medeiros, Mallory Aurichio, Yash Patel, Melody Morris, Rome Seymour and Taylor Brown. As for the ‘Superman’ sequel, ‘Man of Tomorrow’ is set to hit the big screens next year on July 9, 2027.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

How did Gregory Colburn die? ‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 22 honors Keith Colburn’s late nephew with heartfelt tribute
REALITY TV

How did Gregory Colburn die? ‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 22 honors Keith Colburn’s late nephew with heartfelt tribute

The latest ‘Deadliest Catch’ episode honored Gregory Colburn, who unexpectedly died of a motorcycle accident in May.
12 hours ago
Lindsay Hubbard teases new cast members for ‘Summer House’ Season 11: ‘We have a new house’
REALITY TV

Lindsay Hubbard teases new cast members for ‘Summer House’ Season 11: ‘We have a new house’

Along with OG and recently joined cast members, a few new faces are also set to feature in the upcoming season of the Bravo show.
15 hours ago
Who was nominated on ‘Big Brother 28’ tonight? Rome lands in hot water after being locked out of HOH room
BIG BROTHER

Who was nominated on ‘Big Brother 28’ tonight? Rome lands in hot water after being locked out of HOH room

'Survivor' alum Rick Devens locks in his nominations after winning the HOH competition
17 hours ago
Inside ‘Big Brother’ house: Where it’s filmed and how fans can attend live shows
BIG BROTHER

Inside ‘Big Brother’ house: Where it’s filmed and how fans can attend live shows

Since Season 6, ‘Big Brother’ has been filmed in one location in California, which fans can also visit during live shows.
2 days ago
Who is Ashley Trail? ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 contestant says she tried a burger for the first time on show
BIG BROTHER

Who is Ashley Trail? ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 contestant says she tried a burger for the first time on show

Ashley Trail shares her take on the delicious first-time experience she had on ‘Big Brother’ Season 28.
2 days ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Contestant survives Final Jeopardy by a slim $400 margin
REALITY TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Contestant survives Final Jeopardy by a slim $400 margin

Friday’s ‘Jeopardy!’ came down to just $400. Here’s who won, the Final Jeopardy answer, and why there’s no new episode this weekend.
2 days ago
Is ‘Big Brother’ on tonight? Here’s when the next Season 28 episode airs after Week 2’s HOH nominations
BIG BROTHER

Is ‘Big Brother’ on tonight? Here’s when the next Season 28 episode airs after Week 2’s HOH nominations

CBS skipped another night of ‘Big Brother’ Season 28. Here’s why there’s no episode today and what happened after the first eviction.
2 days ago
Rick Devens sends ‘Big Brother’ 28 house into chaos with his latest move as BB Time Capsule claims its first victim
BIG BROTHER

Rick Devens sends ‘Big Brother’ 28 house into chaos with his latest move as BB Time Capsule claims its first victim

Rick Devens makes his nominations, which send the ‘Big Brother’ house into total chaos.
2 days ago
Julie Chen Moonves calls out ‘Survivor’ alum’s ‘Big Brother’ antics: ‘Go back to the Island...’
BIG BROTHER

Julie Chen Moonves calls out ‘Survivor’ alum’s ‘Big Brother’ antics: ‘Go back to the Island...’

Julie Chen Moonves says Rick Devens’ alliance leak shows he has yet to adjust to the ‘Big Brother’ game, after calling out his gameplay.
3 days ago
‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Week 2 Spoilers: Who won Head of Household?
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Week 2 Spoilers: Who won Head of Household?

A new Head of Household is crowned after Ashley Trail’s eviction, setting up Week 2 nominations and plenty of drama.
3 days ago