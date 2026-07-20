James Gunn gave one ‘Big Brother 28’ contestant a cameo in ‘Man of Tomorrow’ but he ‘had to cancel’

In an interesting moment, one ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 contestant gave James Gunn a shout-out during the July 16 episode

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 features ‘Survivor’ alum Rick Devens, who is currently competing for the $750,000 grand prize. Notably, according to James Gunn, the two-time ‘Survivor’ contestant was set to have a cameo in ‘Man of Tomorrow.’ During the July 16, 2026 episode of the reality show, viewers witnessed the first live vote followed by an eviction. Rick was one of the first contestants in the Diary Room to share whom he wanted to nominate for the elimination. Interestingly, fans noticed post-vote shout-outs from him, as he said, “Happy birthday, Juju! Shout-out Jack, Becca, James Gunn.”

Rick Devens from 'Survivor' 50 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @rick_devens)

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Superman’ director, James Gunn, responded to Rick’s shout-out via Threads. On July 18, 2026, he wrote, “Thanks to the shoutout my friend @rick_devens on @bigbrothercbs.” A netizen then commented, asking whether the two knew each other. Gunn replied, “We do. He was gonna appear in the background of MoT but he had to cancel (his awesome wife and kids still came). He couldn't tell me why but told me I'd be excited. Obviously I was!” Another individual then asked whether Rick Devens could get a “cameo in Superman II,” and Gunn responded, “No because he’s on Big Brother! Otherwise he would have been.”

Long-time fans must know that Gunn is also a huge ‘Big Brother’ fan and has been following the show for years. Last year, he also appeared on the ‘Big Brother: Unlocked’ finale and reflected on the show’s 27th season. He has also been in touch with ‘Big Brother’ Season 24 winner Taylor Hale, who also commented on the said post on Threads. Taylor wrote, “How did I miss this?” As of now, Rick Devens is still on the show, and fans are eager to see how his journey unfolds.

After Ashley Trail became the first contestant to be evicted, the dynamics in the house changed. Apart from Devens, the housemates now include Angela Murray, Dee Valladares, Barrett Pfeiffer, Chuk Anyanwu, Drew Campbell, Haley Thogmartin, Jason de Puy aka Salina EsTitties, Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk, LaTrice Verrett, Lyric Medeiros, Mallory Aurichio, Yash Patel, Melody Morris, Rome Seymour and Taylor Brown. As for the ‘Superman’ sequel, ‘Man of Tomorrow’ is set to hit the big screens next year on July 9, 2027.