‘Dark Matter’ creator teases future plans ahead of Season 2 release: ‘Always thought of...’

Season 2 expands the Apple TV sci-fi drama’s multiverse story with new worlds and alternate versions of its characters.

‘Dark Matter’ may already have an end point in sight, even as Season 2 prepares to open a much larger multiverse. Creator and showrunner Blake Crouch has revealed that he envisioned the Apple TV sci-fi drama as a three-season story while first developing the show. That does not mean Season 3 is guaranteed, however, as Apple TV has yet to announce another renewal. For now, Crouch and his team know where the story could go if the series is allowed to complete its planned arc.

Crouch addressed the show's future in an interview with io9, published days before the Season 2 premiere. “And in terms of beyond season two, at the very early stages of trying to break this as a show, I always thought of it as a three-season arc. I think three is the perfect number. And I think it’s a perfect number for ‘Dark Matter.’

”We’ll have to see what happens, but if we’re fortunate enough to get the chance, that’s what we’ll do,” he said. His comments offer the clearest indication yet that the creative team has a conclusion in mind, although any return beyond the upcoming episodes remains dependent on Apple TV.

Jason fights to get back to his life while another Jason takes his place (Image Source: AppleTV+)

Season 2 also marks the show's first move beyond the plot of Crouch's 2016 novel. Season 1 followed physicist Jason Dessen, played by Joel Edgerton, after another version of him abducted him and took his place beside his wife, Daniela, played by Jennifer Connelly, and their son, Charlie, played by Oakes Fegley.

Its finale sent the family searching through the multiverse for a Chicago where they could live safely. The new season picks up from that escape while asking whether peace is possible when countless alternate versions of the same people can still cross between worlds.

Without another book to adapt, Crouch said Season 2 began with “a totally blank page,” giving the writers room to widen the show's focus. The Box will no longer be examined only through Jason and his family; the story examines what the technology could mean for different worlds and the future of humanity.

Jeson Dessen and Amanda Lucas are on a mission to find Jason's original reality in 'Dark Matter' (Image Source: Apple TV+)

Viewers will also meet multiple versions of characters beyond Jason, while Dayo Okeniyi's Leighton receives a larger role after his limited presence in Season 1. The season will further explore the emotional and psychological damage left by the characters’ multiverse experience, rather than treating their escape as a clean reset.

Crouch described the new chapter as “the closest thing that will ever be to a true sequel to ‘Dark Matter’” and said its world “opens up substantially.” He also teased a couple of standalone episodes and opened up about some of the realities featured this season, which originated in notes he made while writing the novel.

Those additions give the series space to continue beyond its source material without losing the ideas that shaped the original story. ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 premieres August 28 on Apple TV and will release its 10 episodes weekly.