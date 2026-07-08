When are the Emmys 2026? Time, how to watch and full nomination list
The 2026 Emmys are set for Monday, September 14, at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. The 78th Emmy Awards will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT. Mariska Hargitay will host the ceremony, following her announcement on Tuesday. With NBC also marking its 100th anniversary this year, the network is expected to make the night feel like a major celebration.
The festivities begin earlier with the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which will take place over two nights on Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6. These ceremonies recognize many of the technical and behind-the-scenes achievements, along with guest performances, animation, and nonfiction work. The main ceremony on September 14 will focus on the top categories, including drama, comedy, limited series, acting, reality, and variety. The nominations for the 78th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday. ‘The Pitt’ led this year’s nominations with 25 nods. ‘Hacks’ followed with 24 nominations. ‘Widow’s Bay’ followed with 19 nominations, while ‘Pluribus’ earned 18 and ‘Beef’ landed 16. Here’s the full list of 2026 Emmy nominations across major categories:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti - The Testaments
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Rhea Horn - Pluribus
Zendaya - Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat
Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Taylor Dearden - The Pitt
Fiona Dourif - The Pitt
Allison Janney - The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi - The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson - Paradise
Karolina Wydra - Pluribus
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey - Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga - Pluribus
Patrick Ball - The Pitt
Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt
Gerran Howell - The Pitt
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Hacks
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Shrinking
Widow's Bay
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Elle Fanning - Margo's Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow - The Comeback
Jean Smart - Hacks
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Wonder Man
Steve Carell - Rooster
Matthew Rhys - Widow's Bay
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Dale Dickey - Widow's Bay
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer - Margo's Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter - Hacks
Jessica Williams - Shrinking
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs - Hacks
Harrison Ford - Shrinking
Nick Offerman - Margo's Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root - Widow's Bay
Michael Urie - Shrinking
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
Sally Field - Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan - Beef
Sarah Pidgeon - Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Riz Ahmed - Bait
Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac - Beef
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Linda Cardellini - DTF St. Louis
Dakota Fanning - All Her Fault
Lauri Metcalf - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday - DTF St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung - Beef
Constance Zimmer - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jason Bateman - DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd - Half Man
David Harbour - DTF St. Louis
Richard Jenkins - DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton - Beef
Nick Offerman - Death by Lightning
Outstanding Variety Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Outstanding Television Movie
Heads of State
Miss You, Love You
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War
Outstanding Animated Program
Bob's Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Smiling Friends
South Park
Star Wars: Visions
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
RuPaul Charles - RuPaul's Drag Race
Alan Cumming - The Traitors
Kristen Kish - Top Chef
Ariana Madix - Love Island USA
Jeff Probst - Survivor
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings - Jeopardy
Colin Jost - Pop Culture Jeopardy!
Jimmy Kimmel - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Martin Short - Match Game
Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Jeopardy!
The Price Is Right
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
The 2026 Emmys will be available to watch live on NBC for cable and broadcast viewers, with streaming available on Peacock. As anticipation builds, fans can look forward to a night celebrating the best in television, with more surprises and highlights expected as the ceremony approaches.