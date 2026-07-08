MEAWW Entertainment Logo

When are the Emmys 2026? Time, how to watch and full nomination list

The Emmy nominations are in, now get ready for the big night! Here’s when and where to catch all the awards show excitement.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
An Emmy statuette in a promotional image for the 78th Emmy Awards (Cover Image Source: NBC)
An Emmy statuette in a promotional image for the 78th Emmy Awards (Cover Image Source: NBC)

The 2026 Emmys are set for Monday, September 14, at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. The 78th Emmy Awards will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT. Mariska Hargitay will host the ceremony, following her announcement on Tuesday. With NBC also marking its 100th anniversary this year, the network is expected to make the night feel like a major celebration. 

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Mariska Hargitay attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Mariska Hargitay attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The festivities begin earlier with the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which will take place over two nights on Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6. These ceremonies recognize many of the technical and behind-the-scenes achievements, along with guest performances, animation, and nonfiction work. The main ceremony on September 14 will focus on the top categories, including drama, comedy, limited series, acting, reality, and variety. The nominations for the 78th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday. ‘The Pitt’ led this year’s nominations with 25 nods. ‘Hacks’ followed with 24 nominations. ‘Widow’s Bay’ followed with 19 nominations, while ‘Pluribus’ earned 18 and ‘Beef’ landed 16. Here’s the full list of 2026 Emmy nominations across major categories:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti - The Testaments

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Horn - Pluribus

Zendaya - Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Taylor Dearden - The Pitt

Fiona Dourif - The Pitt

Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi - The Pitt 

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise

Karolina Wydra - Pluribus

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey - Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga - Pluribus

Patrick Ball - The Pitt

Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt 

Gerran Howell - The Pitt 

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow's Bay

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Elle Fanning - Margo's Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow - The Comeback

Jean Smart - Hacks

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Wonder Man

Steve Carell - Rooster

Matthew Rhys - Widow's Bay

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Dale Dickey - Widow's Bay

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer - Margo's Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter - Hacks

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs - Hacks

Harrison Ford - Shrinking 

Nick Offerman - Margo's Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root - Widow's Bay

Michael Urie - Shrinking

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary 

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Sally Field - Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan - Beef

Sarah Pidgeon - Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Riz Ahmed - Bait

Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac - Beef

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Linda Cardellini - DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning - All Her Fault 

Lauri Metcalf - Monster: The Ed Gein Story 

Joy Sunday - DTF St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung - Beef

Constance Zimmer - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jason Bateman - DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd - Half Man

David Harbour - DTF St. Louis

Richard Jenkins - DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton - Beef

Nick Offerman - Death by Lightning 

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jason Bateman attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jason Bateman attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at

Outstanding Variety Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Television Movie

Heads of State

Miss You, Love You

People We Meet on Vacation

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob's Burgers

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Smiling Friends

South Park

Star Wars: Visions

Screenshot of Homer and Marge from the show 'The Simpsons.' (Cover Image Source: Disney+ | The Simpsons)
Screenshot of Homer and Marge from the show 'The Simpsons.' (Cover Image Source: Disney+ | The Simpsons)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

RuPaul Charles - RuPaul's Drag Race

Alan Cumming - The Traitors

Kristen Kish - Top Chef

Ariana Madix - Love Island USA

Jeff Probst - Survivor

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings - Jeopardy

Colin Jost - Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Jimmy Kimmel - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Martin Short - Match Game

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy!

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: Alex Trebek speaks during a rehearsal before a taping of Jeopardy! Power
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: Alex Trebek speaks during a rehearsal before a taping of Jeopardy! Power

The 2026 Emmys will be available to watch live on NBC for cable and broadcast viewers, with streaming available on Peacock. As anticipation builds, fans can look forward to a night celebrating the best in television, with more surprises and highlights expected as the ceremony approaches.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Prime Video cancels Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes' family drama despite rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
TV

Prime Video cancels Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes' family drama despite rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

Prime Video cancels Wonder Project's highly acclaimed show starring Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes
21 hours ago
‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ undergoes major leadership change ahead of Season 5 as CW renewal remains in limbo
TV

‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ undergoes major leadership change ahead of Season 5 as CW renewal remains in limbo

‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ is heading into Season 5 with a major behind-the-scenes shakeup that could shape the future of the hit drama
23 hours ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? A brilliant, high-risk bet pulls off an impossible comeback win
TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? A brilliant, high-risk bet pulls off an impossible comeback win

Caleb Groen faces off against Michael Yates and Jessica Davis in his fourth game of 'Jeopardy!'
23 hours ago
‘NCIS: New York’ gets first major casting update ahead of CBS spin-off series debut
NCIS

‘NCIS: New York’ gets first major casting update ahead of CBS spin-off series debut

‘Flashdance’ star has joined the highly anticipated CBS spin-off series for its debut season.
1 day ago
Is Ryan Paevey leaving ‘General Hospital’? Showrunner dishes on Cassius Faison’s fate
TV

Is Ryan Paevey leaving ‘General Hospital’? Showrunner dishes on Cassius Faison’s fate

Ryan Paevey returned to ‘General Hospital’ to play Nathan's mysterious twin brother, Cassius Faison
1 day ago
Mariska Hargitay to make Emmy history ahead of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 28 return this fall
TV

Mariska Hargitay to make Emmy history ahead of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 28 return this fall

The 78th Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place on Monday, September 14, from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live
1 day ago
Stephen Graham’s crime thriller gets release date and new title on Apple TV+
TV

Stephen Graham’s crime thriller gets release date and new title on Apple TV+

Stephen Graham, who plays a serial killer in Apple TV’s new adaptation of Lars Kepler's novel, led by Liev Schreiber, finally has a release date.
1 day ago
What happened to Z in Port Charles? John Oliver bows out of ‘General Hospital’ in a dramatic fashion
TV

What happened to Z in Port Charles? John Oliver bows out of ‘General Hospital’ in a dramatic fashion

John Oliver’s three-episode arc on ‘General Hospital’ fulfills all his wishes in Port Charles.
1 day ago
Will there be an ‘All American’ Season 9? Here's what we know ahead of the Season 8 premiere
TV

Will there be an ‘All American’ Season 9? Here's what we know ahead of the Season 8 premiere

‘All American’ Season 8 is scheduled to premiere with its first two episodes on Monday, July 13
1 day ago
Why ‘Dutton Ranch’ isn’t eligible for the 2026 Emmys
YELLOWSTONE

Why ‘Dutton Ranch’ isn’t eligible for the 2026 Emmys

The ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off has become a fan favorite, but an unexpected technicality has kept it out of one of TV’s biggest awards races.
2 days ago