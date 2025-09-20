‘DWTS’ Season 34 hits a bump after a major scoreboard mix-up, here’s the truth behind the on-air blunder

Live TV chaos struck the ‘DWTS’ sets as Whitney Leavitt’s tango sparked a chaotic score mix-up on opening night

When ‘Dancing With the Stars’ launched its 34th season on September 16, fans tuned in expecting dazzling routines and sharp critiques from the judges’ table. What no one saw coming, however, was a scoring mix-up that briefly threw the live broadcast into chaos. The moment occurred during ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Whitney Leavitt’s first dance of the competition. Paired with professional partner Mark Ballas, Leavitt performed a tango to HUNTR/X’s ‘Golden’. The routine was polished and powerful, drawing an enthusiastic response from the ballroom audience and the judges alike. But the real drama came after the music stopped.

As the judges prepared to reveal their scores, longtime panelist Bruno Tonioli raised his paddle high and confidently declared, “Seven!” Yet, in a strange twist, the digital scoreboard on screen credited Leavitt with an eight. For a few seconds, viewers were left scratching their heads. Had Tonioli changed his mind at the last second, or was this a technical flub? Julianne Hough, who was co-hosting alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, quickly addressed the mix-up to clear the air. As quoted by Cosmopolitan, “Oh, actually, just came through my ear right now, Bruno actually put in an eight, so we have to correct it,” she announced, laughing off the blunder. “It's a 15...We love live television!”

Ribeiro took a moment to explain the behind-the-scenes process, noting that judges lock in their scores electronically before they ever lift a paddle. “Just to clarify something, our judges key in their scores right after the dance, and then they are locked regardless of which paddle they hold up,” he explained, “We go with their locked score. So Bruno keyed in an 8, so Whitney’s total was 15.” The incident quickly became a talking point online, with fans joking about the unpredictability of live television. Ever the showman, Tonioli himself made light of the mishap, joking, “Absolutely right, they should lock me up!” Ribeiro teased back, “Yeah, we’ll lock you up after.”

Despite the scoring snafu, the judges’ praise for Whitney and Mark’s tango was unswerving. Bruno raved about the pair’s elegance and precision, saying, “The whole performance was incredible, elegant. A fantastic tango, as it should be. No messing around. Very, very, very high quality.” Derek Hough echoed the enthusiasm, describing the dance as “beautiful” while singling out Whitney’s “neckline, poise, resistance, body, oversway, and pivots.” He did offer some constructive feedback, stating, “Keep an eye out. Maintain the frame, a little more consistent.”

The judges’ support paid off, with Leavitt and Ballas tying for the highest score of the night alongside Robert Irwin and Witney Carson. It was an incredible achievement for Leavitt, who welcomed her third child less than a year ago and only recently returned to the public eye. Also, Hough took a moment to acknowledge Carrie Ann Inaba’s absence. Inaba, a staple of the judging panel, was out sick for the premiere episode, as reported by E! News. “If Carrie Ann was here tonight, she would have absolutely loved that routine,” Derek shared warmly. “I know she’s watching. Well done.” For Leavitt, the entire experience was deeply meaningful. “I feel very grateful, very honored,” she told the hosts after hearing the glowing reviews.