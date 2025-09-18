‘DWTS’ insider says season 34 is a ‘s**t show’ with celebs slacking off and yes, Corey Feldman is one of them

‘DWTS’ Season 34 kicked off to a stunning premiere, but an insider is now revealing bomshell behind the scenes details

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 just premiered, and the beloved dance competition is already stirring up some trouble. While having a conversation with the Daily Mail, an insider spilled the beans on the chaos that goes on behind the scenes of the ABC dance competition. "This season is a s**t show. They chose a few stars - and I use that term loosely - who just don't want to put in the work. Some just don't seem as committed as others have in the past. Yes, Corey [Feldman] is one of them. It takes work to win Dancing with the Stars. Rehearsals, practice, really immersing yourself, and a few people don't seem to want to do that," an insider told the media publication.

In addition to this, the insider also mentioned that during this latest season of 'DWTS', some of the professional dancers are feeling "demoralized" about their celebrity partners. Another insider explained, "Dancing with the Stars is a workplace. People don't realize that, but this is just like an office job. There are favorites and bosses and office politics. And sometimes you don't agree with your boss' choices."

While addressing the messy situation, they further added, "It's fun to watch a train wreck, but it sucks for the pro who is paired with them. It's demoralizing to be given someone who isn't going to try, or has no chance. You feel like you're being set up to fail. And you have to go out there and smile really big and hope that a miracle happens, and then just hope that the next season will be better. It's not always fun."

The media outlet has also reported that Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old pageant queen girlfriend of football coach Bill Belichick, was also in talks to be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34, but the makers of the show and Hudson had different perspectives, which resulted in a fallout. The source said, "Jordon was meant to be on the show, and they were pushing for it for some time. The producers knew they struck gold getting her, but they couldn't get on the same page. Jordon mentioned she wasn't interested in doing certain interviews and she wanted to control loads, including picking her dance partner and when to practice, so she could attend games with Bill."

The insider continued, "She also didn't like the direction that 'Dancing' wanted to take her story because it seemed to be all about controversy, and she wasn't interested in making it all about her and Bill." Eventually, the 'DWTS' bosses went on to sign the 'Fifth Harmony' member Lauren Jauregui as Hudson's replacement just two days before the full cast of 'DWTS' Season 34 was announced on 'Good Morning America' on September 3. The lineup includes Alix Earle, Andy Richter, Danielle Fishel, Elaine Hendrix, Hilaria Baldwin, Jen Affleck, Jordan Chiles, Baron Davis, Dylan Efron, Corey Feldman, Scott Hoying, Robert Irwin, Whitney Leavitt, and Jauregui. 'DWTS' Season 34 will air and stream simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesdays, with new episodes available for streaming on Hulu on Wednesdays.