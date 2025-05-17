'DWTS' judge Derek Hough reveals he’s ‘forever a student’ — and this ballroom champ is his latest teacher

"The learning never stops, especially when you can learn from the best." Hough credits the ballroom champ for pushing him to stay at top of his game.

'Dancing with the Stars' is set to make a return in 2025, with season 34 set to premiere in the fall of 2025. This year also marks the 20-year anniversary of 'DWTS.' Throughout these years, the show has had a wide variety of judges and pros. Derek Hough is one such judge who has been a part of 'DWTS' since its nascent years, as reported by IMDB. Hough joined the show all the way back in 2007 when he joined the show as a professional dancer.

While Hough joined the show as a dancer and remained a dancer from seasons five to 23, his role changed to that of a judge in season 29. Hough then went on to be in the judges' chair from seasons 30 to 33 and is confirmed to return for season 34. Needless to say, Hough has had a renowned career as a dancer. However, a post by Hough on Instagram had fans appreciating the professional dancer even more.

The 'DWTS' pro posted a slew of pictures on Instagram along the caption, "Ladies and gentlemen, The current USA professional ballroom champion [Liana Bakhtiarova]." Hough said, tagging the champion dancer. "Not only is she competing at the absolute highest level, but she’s also a generous and gifted coach to so many… including me. If you’re ever wondering if I still take lessons, the answer is yes. Because the learning never stops, especially when you can learn from the best. Forever student."

It's astounding to see such a revered dancer hone their craft, learning from the best. Perhaps one Instagram user summarized it perfectly as they wrote, "This is so key. The best coaches… have coaches! Investing in yourself like that is unmatched!" Another user added their own journey of learning and teaching, "Love this, Derek! I am a flute player, and I am now a teacher, and while I don’t take one-on-one lessons, I play in a weekly band where I am constantly learning new things. We never stop learning!"

Bakhtiarova commented on the post as well as she thanked and appreciated the 'DWTS' pro. "Thank you, [Derek Hough] You are the most humble, talented, exceptional dancer I know. One of a kind!" The ballroom champion also thanked Hough for the Fuego shoes as she wrote, "Just pure pleasure to work with you! @fuego.dance shoes are for teaching and practice." Fuego Shoes has recently released their new shoes in collaboration with Derek Hough, which features a line of shoes meant to go from "studio to stage," as reported by AOL.