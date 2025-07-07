'DWTS' pro dancer Mark Ballas spills major tea about Prime Video show after brief hiatus from social media

"Been living in a castle of chaos. No phone for a month. Now on an 11 hour flight," Mark Ballas said.

Longtime 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancer Mark Ballas has finally returned to social media following a one-month hiatus! The ballroom star recently made his way back to the United States after filming the fourth season of Prime Video's psychological adventure game show named 'The Traitors.' On July 4, Ballas took to his TikTok page and shared a video after being away from social media for nearly a month. "The Traitors Season 4 is gonna be TEA," Ballas wrote in the caption of the post, according to a report by Parade magazine. In the video uploaded, Ballas looked astonished as he sat on an airplane.

Elsewhere in the caption of the TikTok post, the three-time 'DWTS' star also shed light on his experience on 'The Traitors.' Ballas further elaborated, "Been living in a castle of chaos. No phone for a month. Now on an 11 hour flight." In addition to this, Ballas also wrote, "Let's see how many brands comment," while referring to the latest popular TikTok trend, which has taken the world of social media by storm in the last couple of weeks.

Soon after, many of Ballas' friends stopped by the comments section of the post. Ballas' best friend Derek Hough penned, "You better not have cheated on me and Tangoed with Alan C," to which Ballas responded, "I may have Tangoed through the Scottish Highlands with Alan C." Britt Stewart who has been a pro dancer on 'DWTS' since Season 29 exclaimed, "MARK!!!!!!! I can’t wait!" While talking about the ongoing brand comment trend, 'DWTS' pro Ezra Sosa commented, "Mark not you too." Furthermore, Ballas also received immense love and support from his fans. One social media user wrote, "My jaw DROPPPED when I saw you were in it this season!!!!! Rooting for you!!!! Go Mark GOOO." Followed by a second fan who expressed their excitement by writing, "Oh my god, CAN NOT WAIT to see you on traitors."

For the unversed, Ballas is the second member of the 'Dancing With The Stars' family set to compete on 'The Traitors.' Before Ballas, Maksim Chmerkovskiy participated in the second season of the show. During his time on the series, Chmerkovskiy was a faithful and he was banished in the third episode. In the end, Chris "CT" Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella were crowned as the winners of that particular season.

In a separate interview with Parade magazine, Chmerkovskiy was asked what made him take part in 'The Traitors.' At that point in time, Chmerkovskiy said, "You go to somebody’s house. You show up and they’re like, “Oh, let’s play this game,” and you’re like, “This game is going to suck.” And then you get into it, and you get to know couples a little better. You walk out, you like, “This was actually one of the best nights I’ve ever had.” So far, for me, it’s that type of experience. Plus, I’m privy to 17 seasons of an amazing rotating cast of personalities. And I missed it a little bit. Everybody here is a character. The game is fun."