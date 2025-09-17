Carrie Ann Inaba reveals sad reason she was missing from ‘DWTS’ Season 34 premiere: ‘I'm feeling...’

As ‘DWTS’ Season 34 opened with new stars and dazzling routines, the spotlight shifted to a surprising gap at the judges’ table.

The ballroom sparkled once again as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ officially kicked off its 34th season on Tuesday, September 16. Glittering gowns, fiery footwork, and a brand-new celebrity lineup filled the screen. But amid the excitement of the live premiere, one absence immediately stood out. Longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba was missing from the panel for opening night. The premiere featured a fresh mix of stars, from TikTok personalities to Hollywood names. While the cast stepped into the ballroom spotlight for their very first dances, fans couldn’t ignore that the judging panel was short one voice. Only Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli were on hand to critique the night’s routines.

Hours before the broadcast, Inaba broke the news to her fans herself. Taking to Instagram, she explained that an illness had forced her to step away from the ballroom for the evening. Inaba, who has been part of the show since its very first season, was quick to reassure her followers that her absence was only temporary. “I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather,” she wrote. “I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health.” The judge also used the moment to send encouragement to the new celebrity dancers about to take their first steps under the ballroom lights.

She added, “In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck,” she added. “I’ll be cheering you on from home. Have a great show, everyone!” People had already reported before the premiere that Inaba would not be replaced for the first episode. That decision left Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli as the sole voices on the judging panel. While the absence was certainly unusual for ‘DWTS,’ both veterans carried the show’s energy and maintained a balance of sharp critiques and playful banter. Still, for viewers accustomed to the familiar trio, Inaba’s absence was hard to miss.

As soon as Inaba posted her message, her ‘DWTS’ family flooded the comment section with messages of love and encouragement. “Get better soon sis,” wrote co-host Julianne Hough, offering a sisterly note of support. Her brother and fellow judge Derek Hough added two heartfelt red heart emojis, showing he was thinking of his colleague even as he prepared for the live premiere. Professional dancers followed with their own kind words. Britt Stewart left a hopeful, “Hope you feel better Carrie Ann!” while Jenna Johnson commented with, “Feel better Carrie Ann!!!” Pro dancer Pasha Pashkov typed an emphatic, “Feel better!!!!!!”

Emma Slater chimed in tenderly with, “Oh my love, get better soon. Sending love.” Carrie Ann Inaba’s role on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ has been more than just that of a critic. She is one of the original judges, a constant presence since 2005, and someone fans associate with the very identity of the show. Her absence from the Season 34 premiere was a rare break in her nearly two-decade run with the series. While the illness kept her sidelined for the first night, her assurance that she plans to return as soon as possible has already eased fans’ worries. The ballroom community, both on and off-screen, eagerly awaits her comeback next week, when she is expected to rejoin Hough and Tonioli behind the desk.