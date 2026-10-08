‘General Hospital’ star Hudson West wins massive prize on ‘The Price Is Right’

A former ‘General Hospital’ actor stepped onto ‘The Price Is Right’ stage with his girlfriend in the audience

Hudson West, who portrays Jake Webber on ‘General Hospital,’ won a brand new Kia K4 LXS as a contestant on ‘The Price Is Right’ on Tuesday, October 6. West won his big prize during the Any Number game, completing the price with help from his girlfriend. He fell to his knees as soon as the final digit of the car’s price was revealed and ran toward his prize. West then shook hands with host Drew Carey and climbed inside the car to take a closer look.

A still from ‘The Price Is Right’ (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

West made his way to the stage after winning the opening bid for a stay at the Bandon Marina Inn in North Bend, Oregon. Carey offered him the chance to play Any Number with the prize being cash, a set of four Coach watches, or the car. West opted for the car, and during the game, the participants had to select a number that appeared in the price of the prizes, with the car having a five-digit price. The game revealed the first digit, a 2, and West filled in most of the remaining digits with help from his girlfriend, Capri Indrizzo, whom he called from the audience. His final guess, a 3, completed the price. He later spun 65 on the Big Wheel that determines who gets to go to the Showcase, but since another contestant spun 95, West did not make it. The car was already his by then.

Meanwhile, in ‘General Hospital,’ Jake Webber is the biological son of Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and the legal son of Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson). West joined the ABC soap in April 2016 and earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 2018. West played Jake from 2016 to 2019 and returned in a recurring role in 2021. His last appearance was in July 2024, when the character left Port Charles for art school in Spain, with his father Jason footing the bill.

A still from ‘The Price Is Right’ (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

Notably, the Emmy nomination was not West’s only televised competition that year. In the fall of 2018, he joined ‘Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,’ which premiered on October 7 that year, and was partnered with professional dancer Kameron Couch. They were eliminated third on October 14, 2018, and finished 10th. West has also appeared in the TV series ‘Grace and Frankie,’ ‘Modern Family,’ and ‘NCIS: Los Angeles.’ ‘The Price Is Right’ airs on CBS with Carey as the host.