‘General Hospital’ alum confirmed as recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award at Daytime Emmys

2026 Daytime Emmy Awards will be streamed live on October 30, only on the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and The Emmys app

'General Hospital' star, Genie Francis, is all set to be honored by the Daytime Emmy Awards. On September 3, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced that Genie Francis will receive the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award, according to PEOPLE. Francis will receive the honor at the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The actress is a television legend who has appeared in 'General Hospital,' 'Days of Our Lives,' 'All My Children,' and 'The Young and the Restless.' She is best known for her role as Laura Spencer, a part she has been playing since 1977.

A still of Laura from 'General Hospital' — (Image Source: ABC)

Laura is one of the most popular characters in Daytime Television history. The character's popularity skyrocketed in the late 1970s and early 1980s due to her controversial pairing with Luke Spencer, played by Anthony Geary. According to TV Insider, their 1981 wedding garnered a record-breaking viewership of 30 million people. For decades, her popularity has endured through several exits and multiple memorable storylines. In 2023, Soaps She Knows ranked her as the greatest character in the history of 'General Hospital.' Francis' legacy is so unmatched that in 2015, 'General Hospital' signed a contract to keep her on the show indefinitely. She last appeared on the August 24 episode, in which she packed her bags to go abroad to visit her husband, Kevin Collins, and their grandson Ace.

A still of Laura from 'General Hospital' — (Image Source: ABC)

The organization chose Francis to honor her illustrious career and contributions. "We are thrilled to celebrate Genie Francis' remarkable career. From Port Charles and beyond, she has left an indelible mark on the landscape of daytime television, and she continues to tackle bold topics as a courageous storyteller to this day," NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp said. Francis was elated to receive the honor, as she said, "I want to offer my deepest gratitude to the leadership of NATAS for honoring me with this year's Lifetime Achievement Award. This February marks 50 years since I first portrayed Laura on General Hospital. Stepping onto that set at just 14, I could never have imagined the extraordinary journey that lay ahead."

She further added, "Thank you to NATAS, my colleagues, the daytime community, and, most of all, the viewers. My career in daytime television has truly been the adventure of a lifetime, and I am deeply honored by this recognition." 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards will stream live on October 30, only on the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and The Emmys app. 'General Hospital' continues to air every weekday only on ABC.