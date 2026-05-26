‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion: West Wilson and Amanda Batula reveal what they hope to fix before showdown

Ahead of the reunion, Amanda and West shared their hopes for how things would unfold after filming concluded.

‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion premiere is right around the corner, and fans are eagerly waiting for it. Everyone is looking forward to knowing what West Wilson and Amanda Batula have to reveal regarding their newly developed romantic relationship. While the two were previously involved with Ciara Miller and Kyle Cooke, respectively, things went south after West and Amanda announced their relationship. Ahead of the reunion, Bravo released clips featuring the two reflecting on how it might go for them. A previously released sneak peek of the reunion also revealed that West and Amanda shared a dressing room, which she had used with Kyle before the two announced their split in January 2026.

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion Sneak Peek featuring Amanda and West (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Bravo’s recent behind-the-scenes clips featured Amanda and West answering some questions. When she was asked how she felt about the reunion filming day, she responded, “This is obviously the most nervous I’ve been, easily.” She added that she was “ready to face the chaos and clear everything up” with fellow cast members at the reunion. The next question was what she hoped to clear up. She noted that she hoped to clear up the “timeline” and that there was “no affair” and nothing malicious between her and West. She indicated that her relationship with West began while she was no longer with Kyle, and that there was no overlap between the two relationships.

A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion featuring Ciara Miller (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Further, Amanda shared what she hoped things would be by the end of the day. “I know that…like, I might not be able to make amends with everyone. But I’m hoping that after I say my peace, like, clear everything up, people will be able to walk away with more understanding…process and like, hopefully there’s some people I could move forward with.” She added, “I know it won’t all be forgiveness, but I’m hoping that there will be a path forward in some capacity.” In another clip, West faced the same questions as he reflected on the current ‘Summer House’ Season 10 events and his relationship with Amanda. Sharing how he felt ahead of the filming, West noted that he was “not stoked.” He added, “But happy to get it over with. But also, there’s a lot of good truth to be told today. And so, as scary today is…good things can come from today as well.”

The next question was what he hoped to clear up with the other cast members. “I think the timeline of this very new relationship is important to address. There’s a lot of different speculation. So..” he answered. Later in the clip, ‘Summer House’ star noted that he did not picture that everything would go back to “being perfectly clear.” However, he hoped that after he takes accountability at the reunion, it would show his genuineness, and there would be some progress. “I hope after my accountability…like, genuineness reads through…enough like you leave today thinking that progress should be made down the road, you know,” he mentioned.